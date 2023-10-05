The Sisters 2: Road to Famethe long-awaited sequel to “The Sisters: Party of the Year!”is available in physical and digital formats at Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 e in formato digitale su Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S e PC. Go on an adventure, alone or with friends, in this new open-world Party Game developed by Bali Studio inspired by the sparkling and colorful universe of hit comic series “The Sisters”, where creative ideas alternate with crazier ones. Find the launch trailer below. Below is an overview of the game:

Players will be able to go on adventures, alone or with friends, in this new open world Party Game and enjoy an original story inspired by the lively and colorful universe of the successful comic series “The Sisters”, where creative ideas come together alternate with the crazier ones. Complete minigames, take on a series of missions with complete freedom and become the network’s next superstar. Double the trouble, double the fun: Our Sisters are back to cause double the chaos. The story begins when you and your favorite sister are given a tablet to reward your good grades. Your sister immediately creates an account on a trendy social network, not only to share her adventures with her best friends, but also for something else… your beloved but mischievous sister wants to overcome the fame of your account to become the new most popular influencer in the city.

Characteristics

Explore the city with its new locations and its new design, meet the inhabitants and face all the challenges of the 24 super-influencers in the Adventure mode. 24 new crazy minigames: Tomato Throwing, Laser Game, Blop-Blop Diving, Crazy Cooking.

Enjoy the 4 multiplayer modes to challenge your friends and family.

The Sisters 2: Road to Fame it’s available su Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S e PC.