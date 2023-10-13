Like every year, the yellow family will celebrate Halloween with a terrifying episode… of humor.

The Simpsons will broadcast a new episode for Halloween

Join the conversation

The Simpson have become the longest-running animated series in the history of television, being a reference in millions of homes at lunch time, dinner time or just another way to pass the time watching its hundreds of episodes. One of the most popular traditions of each season of the series is a special episode dedicated to Halloweenbeing one of the most anticipated each year.

Fox has published the official synopsis of the chapter Treehouse of Horror XXXIV of The Simpsons, corresponding to season 35. Although it will not air until after Halloween, it has now been revealed what each of the three stories that will make up the episode will be about. In this way, it has been known that the series will present a parody of The Silence of the Lambs with Lisa and Nelson adults, and a story in which Bart becomes an NFT.

Bart becomes an NFT and Marge must fight through the Blockchain to rescue him; Lisa turns to a murderer from her past; An outbreak transforms the residents of Springfield into a plague of lazy, beer-loving slobs.

The Simpsons is in full on Disney+

Although The Simpsons torments its writer after almost 30 years, the series has managed to be more connected than ever before with its followers thanks to Disney+, the streaming platform that brings together the 34 seasons of the series along with its film and shorts. Furthermore, now it is the platform itself that releases the episodes earlier, so We won’t have to wait long to start season 35which possibly creates new predictions of the future, something that terrifies and fascinates its viewers at the same time.

Join the conversation