The Simpsons want to predict the future of X and the International Space Station, something that Elon Musk himself is not going to like at all.

One of the most talked about news in the world of technology in this decade was the acquisition of Twitter for an amount of 44,000 million dollars by Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX and Tesla.

But the move is not going well for Elon Musk, and it seems that Twitternow known as X, has even lost half its value in just 12 months.

And this does not go unnoticed by the writers of The Simpsons, who in their new 35th season are giving a lot to talk about.

Specifically, in the fourth episode of season 35 of The Simpsonthere seems to be a clear reference to Elon Muskto his purchase of Twitter, and also to a catastrophic SpaceX incident with the International Space Station.

In this episode Mr. Barns falls in love with a young CEO named Persephone, and gives her the purchase of Twitter as a gift.

Mr. Burns tells his fiancée that he acquired the social network as a bargain, because the owner had to sell it after his autonomous rocket to Mars crashed into the International Space Station.

That is why this clear reference to Musk, Twitter and SpaceX, many venturing a fateful fate for the International Space Station.

In fact, The Simpsons had already predicted that Musk would buy Twitter in an old episode.

Obviously, this has not gone unnoticed by the user community that has already been warning of the perhaps apocalyptic destiny of the International Space Station.

In fact, Elon Musk already appeared in an episode of The Simpsons in 2015, where he turns the city of Springfield into a futuristic disaster.