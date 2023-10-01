The popular Frank Grimes episode has starred in a new fanart that reminds us of his feud with Homer.

The episode that showed the rivalry of Homer and Frank Grimes is one of the most remembered by fans of the series

Join the conversation

Despite its many ups and downs, The Simpsons remains in its own right one of the most important animated series in the history of television and it is in several of the first seasons where we find the vast majority of the most remembered adventures of the yellow family.

Homer’s Enemy was episode 23 of season 8 of the series and since its broadcast did not leave indifferent neither to the public nor to professional critics. In it we met Frank Grimes, a high-performance worker who became Homer’s biggest enemy due to the great incompatibility of both. And it is precisely this rivalry that he has starred in a new fanart which pays tribute to both characters.

Frank and Homer’s rivalry illustrated in a more realistic style

This fanart was shared through Instagram by Felipe Gutierrez, an illustrator who allows us with his art to see a unique version of the characters created by Matt Groening:

Illustration recreates one of the original scenes from the chapter and the first direct discussion that Homer and Frank had in the place that gave rise to it: the Springfield nuclear power plant. In it we can also see certain changes in the aesthetics of the charactersespecially in Homer, showing that the artist has not hesitated to give his own touch to make this work more personal.

Homer’s enemy passed down to posterity as one of the darkest episodes and best rated of all thanks to the fact that an interesting turn of events happens in it. In this chapter we really got to see Homer as a villain, someone whose laziness and incompetence at work gradually caused the fall into madness of Frank Grimes, a high-achieving worker whose life turned out to be much more difficult than Homer.

Curiously, this rivalry was something completely one-sided: Homer at no time tried to bother Frank, in fact, our protagonist tried to befriend him on several occasions, but The incompatibility between the two was such that it was practically impossible for Frank. The dramatic conclusion of the episode was another compelling reason why Homer’s Enemy continues to be a difficult episode to forget for fans of the veteran series.

Join the conversation