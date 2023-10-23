Discover why one of the best-known episodes of The Simpsons in its first seasons is no longer on the streaming platform

So you’re on your couch, ready for a Simpsons marathon. 747 episodes await you, but wait… what about episode one of the third season? Oh, geez, it’s not on the streaming platform. And no, it is not a mistake. It is a conscious decision by Disney+ due to the role of Michael Jackson, who faced sexual abuse scandals, in this episode titled “Stark Raving Dad.”

In this episode, Homer He gets into trouble and ends up in a psychiatric center. His roommate is a guy who pretends to be the King of Pop himself, and yes, the voice is provided by Jackson himself, although uncredited. The topic? That was funny in 1991, but after the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, things aren’t as funny.

The dark side of Michael Jackson

Leaving Neverland made it clear that Michael Jackson’s legacy was questionable, to say the least. Accusations of pedophilia and judicial scandals resurfaced, further tarnishing the singer’s reputation. The documentary even won an Emmy, reinforcing the debate about the morality of continuing to enjoy his work. And how does this fit into the episode “Stark Raving Dad”? Al Jeanshowrunner of The Simpsons, said Jackson could have used his cameo to “appeal to a younger generation and manipulate kids.”

It is quite curious that Disney chooses to withdraw this episode, when its catalog is not exactly clean of sin. We have episodes with Apua character removed for being a racial stereotype, or the controversial “Homer’s Phobia”which has not handled sexual diversity issues very well.

A deeper look: Michael Jackson, from pop idol to controversial figure

We cannot talk about “Stark Raving Dad” without stopping for a moment to Michael Jackson. The King of Pop was a pop culture icon for decades, with an influence that transcends music. But his figure was tinged with controversy and scandals that changed the way the public perceives his legacy. From facing trials to documentaries resurrecting accusations, Jackson’s profile has become more complicated than just an entertainment figure.

If we take a step back, Jackson’s cameo in The Simpsons was a bomb at the time. It was an unexpected collaboration, and many people were even unaware that the voice in the episode was actually his, as it was not officially credited. But in the post-Leaving Neverland era, it becomes increasingly difficult to separate the art from the artist. This duality raises ethical questions about whether certain works should be removed from the public eye or can be viewed with a new critical lens, knowing what we know now.

Beyond The Simpsons: Double standards on Disney+?

Now, we go beyond the yellow universe of Springfield. Disney has been criticized for keeping content with racial and gender stereotypes on its platform, from classics like Dumbo and Peter Pan to more modern films like Pocahontas and Aladdin. So, What makes “Stark Raving Dad” so special?

All in all, this episode, despite its controversy, stands out for its creative narrative and its original birthday song for Lisa. It is, without a doubt, an episode that left its mark, but it seems there is no place for it in the Disney+ library. If you are a fan of the series, don’t worry, there are still 747 episodes available for your enjoyment. But this one, dear friends, it seems that it will remain in digital limbo.