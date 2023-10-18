The WiFi router is one of the most important devices in your home. It is what allows you to connect to the Internet on your devices, such as your computer, mobile phone or Smart TV. Without it, you would have practically no connection.

But like any other electronic equipment, Over time, the router may experience problems that affect its performance. Some of the most common reasons behind these problems are errors in the firmware.

Just like your PC, your router has components that can sometimes become unstable. This can cause memory leaks and connection management errors. Likewise, it also manages IP addresses, and sometimes there can be conflicts that interfere with the connectivity of your devices.

If you are experiencing problems with your WiFi router, There is a simple trick that can solve the biggest problems in a matter of secondsit’s about the famous 10 second rule.

The 10 second trick on your WiFi router

This method consists of Unplug the router from the power for 10 seconds and plug it back in. This will reset the device to its default state and clear any errors that may be causing problems.

It should be noted that when you unplug the router and wait this time, you are allowing all the capacitors inside the device, which are small batteries that can sometimes keep the router’s memory active for a few seconds, to completely discharge.

It is for this reason that waiting 10 seconds ensures that everything is completely reset, including any settings that could be causing problems. Although this trick is not a permanent solution, it is usually very effective as a temporary option.

If you notice that your Internet connection is slow or unstable, giving your router a few seconds of pause can make a difference in its operation. Remember that it is a device that works 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

In any case that the previous method has not solved the problems, check if there is overheatingyou can do this by touching the top of the router, if it is hot you should disconnect it from the power immediately.

Make sure it is located in a place with sufficient ventilation and, if necessary, clean it to remove any dust that could be blocking the ventilation openings. If you’ve tried it and everything remains the same, it may be time to consider purchasing a new router.