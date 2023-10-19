An interactive and engaging exhibition itinerary, on a real journey to discover the main stages in the history of vaccinia, with a look at the innovations and technologies of the future. It is the ‘Siena Vaccine Science Centre’, officially inaugurated today within the GSK Siena site, a new information and educational space on the science of vaccines, open, upon reservation, to students and external visitors. “The decision to create a Vaccine Science Center in Siena – states Ennio De Gregorio, CEO of GSK Vaccines Italia – and to open it to the community is in my opinion very appropriate for several reasons. The historical legacy of our site is intertwined to that of the community in which we operate; for this reason we wanted to return it in the form of a space that tells both the history and the future of this science, in particular to the students, who are the custodians of this future”.

“A decision of social responsibility – continues De Gregorio – on which many colleagues have worked with passion, which we believe can further enhance a site and a territory with unique features due to its vocation for scientific innovation and which can further grow thanks also to this type”.

The starting point of this story – explains a note – is the unique history of the Sienese territory which, thanks to the work of Achille Sclavo, since the beginning of the 20th century has boasted a development of absolute importance in the field of life sciences until it became one of the ‘capitals’ of world vaccinia. The University of Siena has worked for years on the importance of the Sclavo legacy, first carrying out the cataloging of the archival fund and company artefacts recovered by the Sclavo Elderly Group and, on a significant part of the materials kindly granted by the Group itself, has subsequently oversaw the scientific project of what would later become the historical section of the Siena Vaccine Science Centre.

It is around the recovery of this memory that GSK has decided to consolidate a real science center to be made accessible also to external visitors with a path that combines historical materials, virtual reconstructions and interactive activities in an in-depth and scientifically rigorous overview of how how vaccines work, where they come from, how they have innovated over time and how they can address future health challenges through new technologies.

The Siena Vaccine Science Center is an exhibition for educational purposes, without any promotional or commercial purpose. Consistent with this aim, GSK – the note details – has entrusted its operational management to the Achille Sclavo Ets Foundation, a non-profit organization engaged in solidarity and social interest activities in the field of scientific research in support of developing countries , which will act as the main interface for schools, universities and visitors who want to access the centre. The visits, recommended starting from middle school onwards, will be free and organized in groups based on predefined dates for which it will be possible to register by writing to vaccines.science.center@fondazionesclavo.org.