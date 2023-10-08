Actress Jamie Lee Curtis could give life to a character in the Netflix series One Piece.

Jamie Lee Curtis could join the cast of the live action One Piece

On social media, fans have been searching for the best candidates for roles of the characters from the second season of the One Piece series, especially, someone to play Doctor Kureha. Well, the co-showrunner of the series has confirmed that a renowned actress would be considered to give life to said character.

Yes, it is none other than Jamie Lee Curtis, who has confirmed that he is a fan of One Piece and Doctor Kureha on previous occasions. It seems that she is one of the actresses being considered for the cast of One Piece season 2so in the following information we leave you more details about this news.

Owens claims that Jamie Lee Curtis would be a good choice to play Doctor Kureha in the live-action One Piece

According to Deadline, the co-showrunner of the One Piece live-action series, Owens, has confirmed that Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the actresses considered for bring Doctor Kureha to life in the second season. In fact, she has commented that she has also been taken into account because she is a fan of the franchise and because the followers They want me to be part of the cast.

“We have opportunities to do stunts in some roles, some rules that are very important and it came to light that Jamie Lee Curtis is a One Piece fan. As soon as she said that, we said, okay, we have to try to put her on the show.” “What can we do? And Dr. Kureha, luckily, is a character that is appearing in our story and is someone who is perfect for Jamie Lee Curtis.” -Owens.

On the other hand, Owens has said that They have sent you a message of congratulations on his Oscar for the film Everybody Everywhere, mentioning that would love to talk to her soon.

“So we tried to start manifesting this dream of ours. After she won her Oscar, the writers’ room sent her a figure of Dr. Kureha with a nice note that said, ‘Congratulations on your statue, here’s another one to put on display.’ side. I hope to talk to you soon.'” -Owens.

Although the director seems very interested in Jamie Lee Curtis for this role, it has not yet been confirmed that he will participate in the work on the second season of the One Piece live-action series. For now we just have to wait for the determination of the full cast of upcoming episodes.

