Even though the series ended several months ago, fans of The Walking Dead cannot complain about the content and have received a good amount of news in recent days related to the universe created by Robert Kirkman. In addition to the arrival of an old friend to the Daryl Dixon series, AMC has finally released the first preview of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

This series will be one of the many spin-offs of the series and will star Michonne and Rick Grimes, one of the most notable couples in the series in which everything that has happened between the two of them since it ended will be closely followed. The Walking Dead.

Initially, this project with Rick and Michonne as protagonists was going to be a film divided into several parts, but finally AMC decided to leave it as a miniseries that would conclude one of the stories most anticipated by fans of the series for many years.

As for the date, AMC has confirmed that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live It will arrive in February 2024, although the exact day of its launch is completely unknown. On the other hand, in Spain it can be seen through Amazon Prime Video and its AMC+ channel.

