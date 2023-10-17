MediaMarkt once again celebrates its Web Week, and as usual, it offers us a wide variety of technological products with irresistible offers that illuminate our path to savings. Next, we are going to review some of the best deals that you can find in the coming days.

Xiaomi TV Q2

If you were thinking of renewing your old television, now you have a great opportunity to get this Xiaomi TV Q2 for its lowest price to date in this store, 449 euros. In this way, you will be able save a total of 250 euros with your purchase.

The Xiaomi TV Q2 has a 55 inch QLED screenresolution UHD 4Ka rate of 60 Hz and supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10 and HLG. As for its sound section, it incorporates two speakers with an RMS power of 30 W and is complemented by Dolby Atmos surround audio technologies and DTS:X. Additionally, use a Google TV operating system e integra Chromecast y Google Asssistant.

TV QLED 55″ – Xiaomi TV Q2, QLED 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, Smart TV, DVB-T2 (H.265), Plateado

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Xiaomi TV A2

Another cheaper smart TV that you can find on sale is this one Xiaomi TV A2 for 299 euros, thus leaving behind its usual price of 410 euros for save a total of 111 euros with your purchase.

This model has a 50 inch IPS LCD panel with peripheral LED backlight, resolution UHD 4Ka rate of 60 Hz and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. As for its sound, it integrates two speakers with 12 W of power and is accompanied by some technologies Dolby Audio y DTS-HD. It also uses an Android TV operating system.

TV LED 50″ – Xiaomi TV A2, UHD 4K, Smart TV, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio™, DTS-HD®, Inmersive Limitless Unibody, Negro

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-595B

On the other hand, if you have been looking for a powerful laptop for some time that allows you to perform all kinds of tasks and play the most current titles, now you have a 40% discount It is Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-595Bwhich is priced at a tight 699 euros (instead of its previous 1,179 euros).

This Acer gaming laptop is characterized by having a 15.6-inch IPS panel that offers us a resolution Full HD and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Inside it is powered by an Intel Core i5-12500H processor, 16 GB RAM, a 512 GB SSD storage unit and a graphics card. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti with 4 GB of dedicated memoryto. Of course, it does not come with any pre-installed operating system.

Portátil gaming – Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-595B, 15.6″ Full HD, Intel® Core™ i5-12500H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX™ 3050Ti, Sin sistema operativo

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Xiaomi Mi Desktop Monitor 1C

And if what you need is a monitor that offers great features for a very affordable price, right now you have the Xiaomi Mi Desktop Monitor 1C at a historical minimum price of 89.99 euros thanks to a 40% discount on its RRP of 149.99 euros.

Clearly focused on productivity, this Xiaomi monitor is characterized by its ultra-thin design and incorporating a 23.8-inch IPS panel with a resolution Full HDa rate of 60 Hza response time of 6 ms and a shine of 250 nits. To all this we must add a reduced blue light mode which allows us to avoid visual fatigue during long hours in front of the screen.

Monitor – Xiaomi Mi Desktop Monitor 1C, 23.8″ Full HD, IPS, 6 ms, 60 Hz, 250 cd/m², HDMI

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Motorola Moto G23

For those who are looking for a new affordable smartphone, you now have this Motorola Moto G23 on offer for 30 euros less, since it was recently selling for about 179 euros and is now reduced in the web week offers for 149 euros. And, although it is not its best discount, it is still a tempting price for this 2023 terminal.

The Motorola Moto G23 is an entry-level phone ideal for basic daily use. It offers us a LCD screen with 6.5 inchesresolution HD+ and a rate of 90 Hzwhile inside it has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage that we can expand up to 512 GB using microSD cards.

Regarding its autonomy, it has a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts for more than a day and supports a fast charge of 30 W. And moving on to its photographic section, it has a 50+5+2 MP triple rear camerawhile the front camera for selfies and video calls has a 16 MP sensor.

Móvil – Motorola G23, Matte Charcoal, 128 GB, 8 GB RAM, 6.5″ HD+, MediaTek Helio G85, 5000 mAh, Android

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

realme C35

Another good option is this realme C35which is now approaching its historical minimum price by having a cost of 119 euros, thus leaving behind its recommended price of 179 euros for save a total of 60 euros.

This model is possibly one of the best entry-level phones and stands out for incorporating a 6.6 inch LCD screen with resolution Full HD+ and a rate of 60 Hz. Inside it is powered by a UNISOC T616 processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage expandable using microSD cards. Likewise, it also includes a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging and a triple rear camera.

Móvil – realme C35, Glowing Black, 64 GB, 4 GB RAM, 6.6″ FHD+, Unisoc T616, 5000 mAh, Android 11

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Drift DR90 Pro V8

Finally, another of the bargains that you can find at a better price is this gaming chair Drift DR90 Pro V8, available in four different colors (white, black, blue and red), for 139 euros. Carry a discount 20 euros above its usual price of 159 euros.

This gaming chair offers us an ergonomic design with 2D armrest adjustable in both height and lateral angle, a reclining backrest up to 135 degreesand butterfly mechanism to properly distribute the weight and a class 4 gas piston to adjust the height. It is capable of supporting a load of 150 Kg and includes two cushions (cervical and lumbar).

Gaming chair – Drift DR90 Pro V8, 2D (adjustable in height and width), Up to 150 kg, White

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Note: some of the links posted here are affiliate links and may provide a profit.

Images | Xiaomi, Acer, Motorola, realme, Drift

In Xataka Selection | Amazon drops the price of this 27-inch Lenovo gaming monitor with QHD resolution and 165 Hz

In Xataka | The 6 best utilities for your TV’s USB ports