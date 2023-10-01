loading…

A US legislator presses the fire alarm to buy time. Photo/New York Post

WASHINGTON – Chaos engulfed the Capitol Hill building, United States of America (US) ahead of the vote as Democrats and Republicans seek clarity on the best way to prevent a government shutdown.

As Democrats in the US House of Representatives complained that they couldn’t read the latest Republican offer before voting, one candidate – Jamaal Bowman of New York – appeared to have set off the fire alarm in one building to buy time.

The wild incident at the Cannon Building was caught on camera and confirmed by several witnesses.

“An investigation into the reasons for the withdrawal is underway,” a spokesperson for the Republican-controlled Administration Committee told the New York Post, confirming the incident.

Bowman’s spokeswoman, Emma Simon, admitted that her boss made a mistake.

“Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger the building alarm when he rushed to make an urgent vote. “The congressman regrets the confusion,” he said as quoted by the New York Post, Sunday (1/10/2023).

Bowman himself after the incident insisted to reporters that he pulled the alarm button because he thought it would open the door.

Staten Island Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis told the New York Post that she would move to have Bowman removed from the chamber.

“NY Democrat Jamaal Bowman literally sounded the fire alarm to stop and prevent our efforts to force a vote to keep the federal government open. Sad. A criminal investigation is necessary,” said Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy.