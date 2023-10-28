The frying pan is a completely essential instrument in the kitchen. It allows you to prepare a wide variety of dishes, from fried eggs to grilled steaks.

Like any other kitchen item, a well-cared for pan not only ensures that food cooks evenly and without sticking, but also prolongs its lifespan.

Proper cleaning is essential to keep the nonstick surface in optimal condition and prevent damage. However, You are probably making a mistake when cleaning your pans.and one that almost everyone commits: thermal shock.

The habit that is ruining your frying pan

TikTok/problemsolved

Thermal shock occurs when a hot pan comes into contact with cold water, whether by rinsing it under the tap or by submerging it in cold water immediately after cooking, this can of course ruin the pan.

It should be noted that pans are made of different layers of metal that expand and contract at different temperatures.

When you put a hot pan into cold water, the sudden changes in temperature cause the metal to contract quickly.. Ultimately, this can result in warping, cracking, and even splintering.

Nonstick pans are especially vulnerable to this damage, so you should break this habit to avoid damaging it.

How to avoid thermal shock in a frying pan?

The best way to avoid term shock in a pan is, Instead of submerging it in cold water, let it cool gradually on the stove.. Turn off the heat and wait for the pan to reach a safe temperature before cleaning it.

If you need to free up space, place your pan on a heat-resistant trivet. Avoid direct contact with cold surfaces, such as a sink full of water, as much as possible.

It is worth mentioning that Thicker pans tend to be less susceptible to thermal shock. However, it is still important to allow them to cool gradually. If you want to speed up the cooling process, add warm water instead of cold.

The next time you cook with your pan, remember to give it time to cool, and then you can clean it and not ruin it.