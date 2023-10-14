Of all the streaming platforms, Prime Video It has the benefit of offering much more for the price of your subscription. For 49.99 euros per year, or 4.99 euros per monthis significantly cheaper than Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max or even SkyShowtime, and offers movies, series, music, video games…

Perhaps because it is such a multifaceted company, Amazon Prime Video does not have as intense production as Netflix, but it has released many series and movies of its own that have gained a lot of popularity. And often, they are a success.

Starting in 2023, with the streaming platform market more intense than ever, Prime Video is going to try to dominate the sector with some very ambitious series. Let’s review the most important series currently on Prime Video:

The series with which Prime Video is trying to dominate the streaming sector:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

What did you think of The Rings of Power? After years of hearing about the series The Lord of the rings from Amazon Prime, its broadcast in September 2022 left mixed feelings among fans.

Many thought that, despite being the most expensive series ever made and it was noticeable in the effects and locations, the story and characters were not the best.

But Prime Video is not going to give up, and reaffirms that this series, which was announced in 2017, is a project for the long term, with at least five seasons and the possibility of spin-offs.

There was contradictory information: it had 100 million viewers, the most viewed Prime Video series in history, but less than half finished it, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Despite this, the second season is already filmed: it finished filming in June 2023, in the United Kingdom and the Canary Islands, and is expected to premiere in 2024.

Fallout

Prime Video

Video games are the new frontier of platforms, especially in the case of Amazon MGM Studioswhich does not have too many IPs to squeeze out like Disney or Warner do.

Fallout, Bethesda’s video game saga, based on a nuclear apocalypse, will be one of the big releases next year, probably in early 2024. In fact, it is already filmed, with Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell and Kyle MacLachland (from Twin Peaks) in the cast.

God of War

Sonywhich at the moment does not have its own streaming platform (despite threats such as Sony Pictures Core, formerly Bravia Core) has distributed all its eggs: The Last of Us to HBO, Twisted Metal to Peacock, Horizon to Netflix, and God of War to Prime Video.

Prime Video announced the God of War series in December 2022, in the heat of the release of God of War Ragnarok, and confirming that it would be a direct adaptation of the story (or at least the premise) of God of War 2018.

“The series will follow Kratos, the god of war, who, after being exiled from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse kingdom of Midgard.”

“When his beloved wife dies, Kratos undertakes a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak – his wife’s dying wish. Kratos soon realizes that the journey is actually an epic quest, which “will test the bonds between father and son and force Kratos to fight new gods and monsters for the fate of the world.”

That is the synopsis of the series, written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (writers of Iron Man and Children of Men), and the showrunner will be Rafe Judkinswho also led the no less ambitious The Wheel of Time.

Citadel

Prime Video

Not content with having the most expensive series in history, Prime Video also asked to have the second most expensive series in history, with a budget of 300 million dollars in just six chapters. An action thriller with the Russo brothers as executive producers that will have a second season.

But that’s just the beginning: Citadel will have spin-offs in full force, synchronizing the narrative with productions in several countries: Italy, Mexico, India and Spain. For now, the first spin-off, Citadel: Diana, will be released in 2024.

The truth is that Citadel had a fairly lukewarm response from critics and audiences when it premiered in April of this year, but for now everything is still going. If it takes off, it will be one of the flagships of Prime Video in the future.

The Boys y sus spin-offs

The Boysreleased in 2019, was one of the platform’s biggest hits with critics and audiences, a satire of the world of superheroes that has just returned to the platform, but in the form of a spin-off: Gen V.

And we have great news: Gen V is being loved a lot, and has only increased the hype for the fourth season of the main series (delayed by the strike). It is already the second spin-off of The Boys after Diabolical (animated shorts), but we imagine that there will be many more in preparation: we cannot imagine being subscribed to Prime Video without something from The Boys active…

Sr. y Sra. Smith

Originally planned with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who already succeeded on Prime Video with Fleabag), the TV adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith will finally have Donald Glover y Maya Erskinein an adaptation of the famous 2005 film with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Glover has created the series together with Francesca Sloane (Atlanta) so quality should be assured in a mix of comedy and action that will be one of the most interesting series on Amazon Prime Video in 2024.