If you are one of the players who is looking for a good proposal to enjoy Halloween properly, we have good news for you, since it has just been announced that the KONA sequel will arrive on consoles and PC next week.

Explore an area full of mysteries

As you surely know, the first installment of the saga was launched at the beginning of 2017 and invited you to Canada in the 1970s, where you took the role of private detective Carl Faubert to travel to the surroundings of Lake Atamipek and investigate a series of strange events.

Now, fans of the saga are waiting for KONA II: Brume and his managers at Ravenscourt and Parabole confirmed that they will only have to wait until next week, so they shared an interesting trailer.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, the sequel will take you to Northern Quebec in 1970, when a strange fog is disconnecting a rural mining town from its quiet reality and altering the balance of nature.

Because of this, you will once again put yourself in the shoes of Detective Carl Faubert and immerse yourself in another great mystery that will require you to walk through the snowy landscapes of Canada and discover that you are not alone.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



Just as in the first installment, this second part will require you to explore each area and inspect objects, letters and documents, and face the dangers that await you in the fog, all while a narrator recounts your journey.

KONA II: Brume will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, via Steam, next Wednesday, October 18.

What do you think of this sequel? Will you give it a chance? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente