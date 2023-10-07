Is there a need for a sequel to Inside the Labyrinth? In Hollywood they believe so and the project is still underway.

It’s been years since the sequel to Jim Henson’s beloved fantasy film Inside the Labyrinth (1986) was announced, and many thought the project had been forgotten. However, director Scott Derrickson has revealed that a second part is still in development, although it is unknown when production will begin.

Scott Derrickson, known for directing films such as Doctor Strange (2016) and Black Phone (2021), signed on to direct the sequel to Inside the Labyrinth shortly after his departure from Marvel Studios in 2020. For this project he joined TriStar Pictures, a Sony subsidiary.

Now, Scott Derrickson reveals details of where the sequel is at.

“We never got the script to where the studio wanted it, but I was very proud of the work we did. And it’s a very, very difficult project to turn into something commercially viable, because it’s so imaginative and surreal that there’s no way it can be done cheaply. And at the same time, it’s so bold and different that it’s a difficult film for a studio to make because it has to feel competent and have enough commercial value to make a profit. So I think it’s a tough nut to crack, but all I can tell you is that I’m very proud of the work we did on it. “I certainly had a great movie in mind.”

Luckily it confirmed that Inside the Labyrinth 2 is going ahead. When asked about the iconic role of Jareth, the Goblin King, previously played by the legendary David Bowie, Derrickson didn’t want to give anything away, but mentioned that they had a great idea for the character. He explained it this way:

“Because the project is still in development, I probably shouldn’t say what the plans are because I think we had a really cool idea, but I don’t want to ruin it in case the movie gets made.”

What is it about?

Inside of the labyrinth

The original 1986 film followed a teenager named Sarah, played by Jennifer Connelly, as she entered a fantasy world to rescue her little brother Toby from Jareth, the Goblin King, played by David Bowie. In search of her, Sarah encounters magical creatures and embarks on an unforgettable adventure.

Despite receiving mixed reviews upon its release, Inside the Labyrinth has gained cult status over the years and has inspired comics, books, and video games.

Maggie Levin, known for her work on Into the Dark and My Valentine, was attached to write the script for the sequel when it was initially announced, and The Jim Henson Company’s Brian and Lisa Henson were on board as producers. However, it is not yet known if they are still involved in the project.

