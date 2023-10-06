CD Projekt RED could allow switching between first and third person.

Cyberpunk 2077 could leave the first person behind

Although we have known about its existence for months, CD Projekt RED has begun to talk more about the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 now that it has published the expansion of the first title, which marks its end. One of the surprises of Project Orion, the code name of the game, would be bet on introducing the camera in third person.

The game’s quest director, Paweł Sasko, has explained the studio’s decision to switch from The Witcher’s third-person perspective to a first-person perspective for Cyberpunk 2077 when asked if the company regrets this decision and if you could consider allowing players Switch between first and third person perspectives in the game’s sequel.

“That’s a big question, but we have no regrets on our part,” he said, as reported by VGC. “I was one of the people who started developing the first prototypes of this system for Cyberpunk using The Witcher technology. What we wanted to do was for Cyberpunk to have its own identity and be seen as something different“.

From the study it is considered that screenshots or videos on platforms sell games, so a first-person perspective could help the game give it identity. “We worked hard to prepare this bodily presence to shine through this first-person perspective,” he adds.

CD Projekt RED Creative Director Talks Sequel

“This project (the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077) is in the conceptual design phase and will be designed by a team made up of veterans who were responsible for fine-tuning Cyberpunk 2077 and designing Phantom Liberty.”

Beyond a new Cyberpunk 2077 game, the Polish studio is working on the remake of The Witcher franchise, as well as the beginning of a new trilogy and other spin-offs. In addition, it was also reported that they are developing a new IP, in this case the studio’s own and not external.

