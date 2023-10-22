Suara.com – PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) or KAI ensures that the Sentolo-Wates railway line (KA) can be passed by trains at normal speed. That way, long-distance train operations will no longer experience delays.

Currently, all train trips that pass along the rail line between Sentolo Station – Wates Station can be passed at a peak speed of 80 km/hour.

A total of approximately 60 personnel were deployed to repair the route between Sentolo Station – Wates Station using 2 units of MTT type railroad maintenance equipment and 1 unit of PBR type.

The materials used in the track repair process were 350 rail sleepers, 200 meters of rail cuttings, and 400 m3 of kricak stone.

“We would like to thank all parties for their cooperation in handling the derailment of the Argo Semeru train a few days ago, as well as steps to normalize the route so that the train can pass normally again,” said KAI EVP of Corporate Secretary Raden Agus Dwinanto Budiadji in his statement. , Sunday (22/10/2023).

The list of train trips in the KAI Daop 6 Yogyakarta area from Sunday morning to afternoon includes:

List of train arrivals at KAI Daop 6 Yogyakarta

KA 90 (Mataram) comes to Solo Station at 06.04, right KA 82F (Manahan) comes to Solo Station at 06.55, right KA 248 (Progo) comes to Lempuyangan Station at 07.05, right KA 172 (Joglosemarkerto Cilacap – Yogyakarta) comes to Yogyakarta Station at 09.07, right KA 210F ( Banyubiru) arrives at Solo Station at 09.58, 3 minutes late KA 95 (Sancaka) arrives at Yogyakarta Station at 11.00, on time KA 88 (Fajar Utama Solo) arrives at Solo Station at 13.25, on time

List of train departures at KAI Daop 6 Yogyakarta

KA 167 (Joglosemarkerto Solo – Semarang) departs Solo Station at 06.10, apt KA 98 (Sancaka) departs Yogyakarta Station at 06.45, apt KA 141 (Fajar Utama Yogyakarta) departs Yogyakarta Station at 07.00, apt KA 242 (Sritanjung) departs Lempuyangan Station at 07.20, apt KA 91 (Lodaya) departs Solo Station at 07.20, aptKA 7 (Argo Lawu) departs Solo Station at 08.30, aptKA 67 (Taksaka) departs Yogyakarta Station at 08.45, aptKA 89 (Mataram) departs Solo Station at 08.50, aptKA 79F (Manahan) departs Solo Station at 09.45, exactKA 135 (Bogowonto) departs Lempuyangan Station at 10.00, preciseKA 207F (Banyubiru) departs Solo Station at 10.40, preciseKA 171 (Joglosemarkerto Yogyakarta – Cilacap) departs Yogyakarta Station at 11.10, preciseKA 96 (Sancaka) departs Yogyakarta Station at 11.30, exact KA 247 (Progo) departs Lempuyangan Station at 12.05, exact

Regarding the cause of the derailment of KA 17 Argo Semeru, KAI has coordinated with the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) and the Ministry of Transportation to investigate this incident.

KAI remains focused and committed to safety and optimal service to all customers.

“KAI is committed to carrying out various evaluations so that its staff are always ready to anticipate the current extreme climate changes. This anticipation has been stated in the AMUS SOP (Material Equipment for Standby). In the AMUS system, equipment has been prepared for handling disturbances on the rail line, “availability of infrastructure reserve materials and readiness of personnel,” concluded Agus.