In the investigation by the federal prosecutor's office, which has already heard the footballer, the size of the bets is being studied.

11 October – MILAN

This is not the classic bolt from the blue, at least for the investigators. The investigation by prosecutor Manuela Pedrotta was opened a few months ago and revolved around a round of betting on illegal platforms: this is how the name of Nicolò Fagioli emerged. It must be said that in the meantime the Juve midfielder would not have a central role in the Turin investigation, i.e. he would not appear as an organizer of the bets but only as a player, which is why from a criminal point of view he could get away with a plea deal or paying a fine.

From a sporting point of view, however, the matter is serious. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office (which has already heard the player) is in fact investigating the violation of the ban on betting by members. There is no referral yet because the investigation has not yet been closed. The cards are being studied, the level of the bets must be understood (i.e. the amount in economic terms) and, above all, whether the boy has ever bet on matches of his team, Juventus. The strategy of his lawyers was to self-report, probably to obtain a discount on a potential sporting penalty.

Gambling on legal platforms (i.e. those under the control of the AAMS, the Customs and Monopolies Agency) in itself is not a crime, but an athlete, regardless of his role, cannot bet on his own discipline. Article 24 of the Sports Justice Code states the prohibition “on subjects of federal law, managers, members and members of companies belonging to the professional sector from placing or accepting bets, directly or indirectly, even from subjects authorized to receive them, which concern results relating to official meetings organized within the FIGC, FIFA and UEFA”.

The FIGC investigation should not take long. The file was opened at the beginning of September, following a report on 30 August by Fagioli’s lawyers, and from that moment the prosecutor’s office led by Chiné has 60 days (unless extended) to close it. Any violation of the sporting code would trigger a penalty for the player ranging from a simple fine to a disqualification of 3 or more years, to which a fine starting from 25 thousand euros can be added.

October 11 – 12.23pm

