Pol Tarrés recounts the Moroccan desert in the third short film of The Seeker series. Jumps, drifts and adrenaline, but with a special dedication

October 3, 2023

Pol Tarrés, it is impossible not to have seen it at least once online his absurd driving skills. Riding the Yamaha Trailer it challenges the laws of physics, making it look like a trials bike, we are amazed every time.

In 2020 the pilot made The Seeker for the first time, a short film that immediately achieved great success, both for the spectacular driving images and for the top-notch production. Three years later, the third “film” where Pol takes us comes out discovering the Moroccan desert, but this time few stories: him driving in the desert. And if you think that a 20-minute video of pure driving could get boring, you have to see what he gets up to with the Ténéré 700…

The dedication to Morocco



The short film was recorded on the occasion of the team’s participation in the Morocco Desert Challenge 2023 where Pol finished third, preceded by Rui Gonçalves and Lorenzo Santolino.

On September 8, 2023, as you well know, an earthquake hit Morocco and killed over 2,000 people, many injured. The Echevarrias, the producers, and Pol Tarrés dedicated this film to the Moroccan people following this disaster.