The display of Suzuki GSX-8S it is a TFT, in color, and measures 5”. The background automatically changes from white to black based on lighting conditions. The readability is always excellent and there is a lot of information available.

Using the buttons on the left block you interact with traction control (three levels of intervention and can be deactivated) and selection of the throttle response (three throttle valve opening curves: direct, linear, softened). Settings can be changed quickly, even on the move.

The GSX-8S is also equipped with an automatic engine starting system (just a single press on the button; the engine will remain running until necessary) and starting aid (the idle speed adjusts automatically to avoid switching off while modulates clutch release).