How much do you know about the ins and outs of the movie The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electrodirected by Marc Webb?

After the success of the film The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), it was expected that a sequel would see the light of day, which would hit theaters in 2014, under the title The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electrowhose biggest secrets we are going to reveal in this article.

If something was clear Marc Webb was that Gwen Stacy I was born to die, just like I knew Emma Stone and the majority of viewers. Although Avi Arad I had already discussed the issue with the producer Matt Tolmachduring the filming of the previous trilogy, taking into account The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro a Gwen Stacy like the great love of Peter Parkerwithout interference from Mary Janeput this film as the ideal moment to carry out the death of the young woman.

Just by taking a look at the title of the film, it is clear that an attempt was made to divert the public’s attention, positioning Electro of Jamie Foxxas the main enemy, while the Harry Osborn / Green Goblin of Danny DeHaan seemed to be relegated to the same second place as the Rino of Paul Giamatti.

Matt Tolmach I had been playing with the idea of ​​the passage of time since before the release of the previous film, as I had discussed with the scriptwriters Alex Kurtzman y Roberto Orciso that in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro was reflected both with the graduation of Peter Parkersince Andrew Garfield He was already twenty-eight years old and couldn’t spend much more time as a credible high school student, as in the death of Gwen Stacy.

In the previous installment we had worked with the idea of ​​whether Peter Parker it could be Spidermanso, on this occasion, it would be about the inverse question and the price to pay for it.

Marc Webb I was clear that I wanted to correct all the aspects in which I could have failed in the first film, so, to The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electromade sure that the superhero’s costume was as similar as possible to that of the comics, while trying to achieve the maximum possible realism in elements as characteristic of the character as the spider web or the spider sense.

Another improvement that included Marc Webb in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro was to dispense with the gigantic 3D cameras to add these effects in post-production, which allowed him to film some scenes manually and move through conflicting scenarios without problems.

In addition to returning to the topic of the death of his parents Peterbut this time from their perspective, until its disastrous end, The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro It also initially had a later scene in which the Richard Parker of Campbell Scott return safely, comfort his son and tell him the phrase about power and responsibility. However, this idea ended up being discarded along with the idea of ​​including the actress Shailene Woodley as Mary Jane Watsonconsidering that it would only distract viewers from the relationship between Peter y Gwen.

Improvements in the field of CGI made it increasingly difficult to distinguish the Spiderman authentic of the digital, as in the scene in which the hero chased a Alexey Systevich who had not yet become Rino. In order for this scene, in which the superhero kept appearing and disappearing from different angles, to be perfect, three different people were used with the same costume. At a specific moment in said scene, The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro There was even a tribute to Buster Keaton’s short film Cops (1922).

The film was shot entirely in different locations in New York, with Long Island being chosen for the most complex scene of the battle between Spiderman y Electro. But, without a doubt, the most remembered is the clock tower built in Brooklyn, which replaced the comic book bridge as the scene of the death of Gwen Stacyto put more emphasis on the aforementioned metaphor of the passage of time.

So that there was no room for doubt, the scene of the young woman’s fall was slowed down and the “snap” so controversial in comics, while the clock hands showed one hundred and twenty-one. Gerry Conwaywho felt vindicated by that, clicked on social networks to Marc Webb until he got me to invite him to the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro.

However, the film has certain imbalances, such as the aforementioned fact of deceiving the public with the title, with a version of the alter ego of Max Dillon which bore few similarities to its comics counterpart (as in the case of the outfit, whose green and yellow colors were only shown in the scene of her birthday cake) and which was schematic and, at times, histrionic, while the authentic threat of the film was none other than Harry Osborn.

It is also worth noting that the scene of The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electroin which we were presented with the Ravencroft Institute It didn’t work as expected, and it left a doctor at the height of the bitumen. Kafkainterpreted by Marton Csokaswho, as if that were not enough, soon died (although it is possible that this was planned so that his sister Ashley will replace it in the next delivery).

The biggest problem is that for Green Goblintrue authentic villain The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electroit was decided to dispense with the deceased Normanembodied by Chris Cooperand go directly to Harry, whose efforts to give three-dimensionality to the paper did not pass fully into the final montage. For his outfit, she continued to rely on the armor from the original trilogy, although replacing the rigid mask with the actor’s face, deformed by cellular degeneration. However, his limited presence in the film, despite being responsible for the death of Gwenmade him look like an emergency addition.

The real last-minute addition was the scene in which Harry prisoner in the Ravencroft InstituteMeanwhile in Oscorp we could see the wings of the Vulture and the tentacles of the Doctor Octopus. Furthermore, the young man’s assistant Osbornembodied by Felicity Jonesand who responded by the name of Feliciaand the head of Max Dillon in Oscorpwhich was none other than Alistair Smythethey gave clues to comic fans about the villains they Spiderman could face each other in the next installment.

However, things were not going to stop there, since Marc Webb I was also planning to bring Mysterio already The requirementsIn addition to resurrecting Norman Osborn. As if this were not enough, the final credits made it clear to us that the mysterious character that could be seen walking in front of the wings and tentacles that we have already mentioned, was none other than Gustav Fliersbetter known as Caballeroa character that has been more lavish in novels than in comics.

In The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electrounlike in the previous trilogy, it was decided that all threats came from Oscorpso they would also be responsible for the departure of Alexey Systevich from prison, already with his armor Rinoin a clash that returned Spider-Man to the action, with a child involved, without the scene being sappy or excessively maudlin.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro It divided the critics in two. Those who were in favor claimed that killing the hero’s girlfriend had been very brave or that there was good rapport between them. Andrew Garfield y Emma Stonewithout forgetting the great spectacle it was to see Spiderman in action. However, there were also others who thought that there were too many characters or that the plots were too convoluted for some of them to go nowhere.

In its first weekend in the United States, the film grossed ninety-one million dollars, but in its second, it only reached thirty-five, leaving it two hundred and two million below its predecessor. However, thanks to the global box office, it managed to obtain seven hundred million, which still placed it below all the films of Spidermansince Tobey Maguire She put on the suit for the first time, and it was not even close to the billion that was aspired to, but in addition to recovering the investment, benefits were achieved, so it could not be considered a failure.

Plans for sequels and spin-off films began to blur, even for Andrew Garfield y Marc Webbwho were willing to return for a third installment, but not for a fourth, despite the fact that, before the premiere of the second, Sony had placed on his calendar The Amazing Spider-Man 3 y 4 to premiere in 2016 and 2018, respectively. However, when expectations were not met, plans changed. Thus, the spin-off of The Sinister Six was planned for 2016, the third film starring Andrew Garfield It was moved to 2018 and the fourth was definitively canceled.

Andrew Garfield He even opened up to the press by stating how the negative reviews affected him and that the original script of The Amazing Spider-Man: The Power of Electro It was great, but the subsequent cuts had made it worse. However, she did not like that at all. Sony, especially after the actor stood up several executives at a meal, so it was thought to find a substitute for the third part. Out of the spotlight, the producer was already in talks with Kevin Feige.

As we already know, that third installment never materialized. However, after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), starring the last three audiovisual Spider-Men, there has been speculation about the return of Tobey Maguire and of Andrew Garfield to the big screen with their respective sagas.