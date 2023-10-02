loading…

The current Secretary General of NATO is Jens Stoltenberg. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The Secretary General (Sekjen) of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is the chairman of the North Atlantic Council, the defense alliance’s highest decision-making organization.

According to its official website, NATO was formed by 12 countries from Europe and North America on April 4 1949.

Since then, 19 more countries have joined the alliance through nine rounds of expansion (in 1952, 1955, 1982, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2017, 2020, and 2023).

The alliance has Article 10 of the North Atlantic Treaty, a clause that regulates how new countries can join NATO. It is stated in this clause that membership is open to any European country that is in a position to advance the principles of the North Atlantic Treaty and contribute to the security of the North Atlantic region.

The Strength of the Position of the Secretary General of NATO

The current Secretary General of NATO is Jens Stoltenberg, former Prime Minister of Norway. He has served as Secretary General of NATO since 2014.

Not only is the organization’s chief of staff, a secretary general also doubles as NATO’s spokesperson.

According to tradition, the position of NATO Secretary General is held by a European citizen. This is to balance the influence of the United States (US), which is the country that appointed the Supreme Allied Command Europe, the most senior military official in NATO.

The Secretary General is elected based on the consensus of NATO member countries. There is no formal selection process. Diplomats from NATO countries informally discuss the issue until a candidate is selected.

NATO’s secretary general usually serves a four-year term, but he may be asked to serve another year or more according to member state consensus. This also happened in Jens Stoltenberg’s position.

Powers of the Secretary General of NATO

1. Organizational Leader

The Secretary General of NATO is the supreme leader of this organization. He chaired high-level meetings and was responsible for important decision-making in terms of NATO policy and operations.