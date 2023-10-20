Battleworld reopens its doors to the heroes and villains of Marvel Comics with the return of the Secret Wars

The 80s may have caught you far away, or perhaps you lived them in full color. Does not matter. Marvel is willing to take us back to those glorious times with reprints of all 12 editions of “Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars”, one of the plots that changed the game forever.

In case you don’t remember, this cosmic gem will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024. The House of Ideas intends to celebrate in style, launching facsimile editions that will make us relive the original magic: vintage ads included. The starting signal will be in January 2024so you can now make room on your shelf.

What you should know about Secret Wars

This journey in time is a true capsule that returns us to the essence of the epic battles between heroes and villains. The Beyonder, that cosmic being with a sucker and bouffant hair, decides to set up his own Battle Royale with the most iconic characters of the Marvel Universe. The premise is simple: he kidnaps the best of the superheroes and the most charismatic villains, and takes them to Battleworld, a place where the only thing that matters is breaking your face.

But Battleworld It has more crumb than a chorizo ​​sandwich. It’s not all slaps and laser beams. Here Spider-Man will encounter his famous symbiote suit for the first time, specifically in issue 8. And of course, Doctor Doom and Magneto are up to their own plots. What does Doom want from Galactus? Why has Magneto barricaded himself like a hermit? You will find the answers in these reissued issues.

And there’s more: Amazing Spider-Man too

As if all this were not enough, La Casa de las Ideas will also release facsimile editions of the Amazing Spider-Man issues that were published in parallel with Secret Wars. First on the list is number 252, by geniuses Roger Stern, Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz. The date? Aim: January 31, 2024.

If you have a good memory, or if you just love Spider-Man, you will remember that this issue is a gem. Here we first see Spider-Man swinging around in his black suit, which we later discover is an alien symbiote. This story marked a before and after in the lore of the wall-crawler and opened the door to one of its most fearsome villains: Venom. Imagine having this in your hands again, with the smell of freshly printed paper.

And hey, Facsimile editions are the perfect complement for collectors. Because yes, digital comics are cool and all, but holding an exact replica of the original comic in your hands is like touching history with your own hands. And speaking of touching history, Marvel assures that these facsimile editions will come with the original advertisements. Yes, those toy and candy ads from the 80s that will make you feel like a kid again.

Secret Wars: Solo el principio

Marvel is not standing idly by. In addition to the reprints, they announced the publication of “Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld” in July. A new four-issue comic that delves into the original story by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck. It is signed by DeFalco with drawings by Pat Olliffe, and the first issue will be in stores on November 22, 2023.

This new work is, in itself, a unique opportunity to explore unpublished angles of the original plot. You may have read Secret Wars dozens of times, but “Battleworld” will give you a whole new perspective. The exact details are still being kept under wraps, but we can expect political intrigue on the chaotic Battleworld, unexpected alliances, and perhaps some surprises that will make us rethink what we knew until now.

In other words, Marvel is betting big on making this celebration unforgettable. It is not simply a nostalgic trip to the past, but an expansion and enrichment of the universe that we love so much. So now you know, write down the dates, save some money, and get ready to jump head first into these epic stories.

For those who want to relive the magic or discover it for the first time, “Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #1 Facsimile Edition” will be available from January 3, 2024. Time flies, so you better reserve your copy.