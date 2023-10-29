If your PC is incompatible with Windows 11, due to its high minimum requirements, Tiny11 Core you may be interested. It is distributed in an ISO that only requires 2 GB of space, and once installed it only takes up 3.3 GB. It runs on 2 GB of RAM and does not need the TPM 2.0 chip. But it has limitations that you should be aware of.

NTDEV is a specialized Windows developer, who was not at all happy with the bloatware and high technical requirements of Windows 11. So he has created numerous versions of Tiny11, a version of Windows 11 without useless software which can be installed almost in a coffee maker. His latest creation is called Tiny11 Core.

Windows 11 has high minimum requirements. Requires a modern CPU, 4 GB of RAM and the TPM 2.0 security chip. It also takes up 20 GB, partly due to the software imposed by Microsoft.

Tiny11 Core, the most compact Windows 11

In Windows 11 there are dozens of applications that you may never use. From photo and video editors to browsers, apps to connect your phone to your PC, etc. These applications cannot be uninstalled.

Tiny11 is a version of Windows 11 created by NTDEV that removes all these optional applications, as well as other rarely used processes. In this way, it has managed to reduce the size of Windows and the RAM memory requirements from 4 to 2 GB, although there is a version that only needs 176 MB.

His latest creation is called Tiny11 Core, which further reduces the space occupied by Windows 11, without eliminating features. You can see it here:

How has NTDEV achieved it? What he has done is use the LZX compression algorithm, to compress and decompress data in real time.

NTDEV itself warns that due to cuts, including security functions, This version has limited security, and some services do not work. But it includes .NET 3.5, so you can run virtually any Windows 11 app.

It can be useful for virtual machine versions, developers who want to quickly test their applications on Windows, portable devices, Mini PCs, etc.

You can download Tiny11 core from its website. Its ISO only takes up 2 GB, and once installed, Windows 11 only needs 3.3 GB of space. This is version Windows 11 Pro 23H2 build 22631.2361. Of course, you need a legal Windows key that you must provide, in order to get the most out of it.