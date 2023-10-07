The weekend is here and those movie fans have several movies on the billboard, including the adventure, fantasy and comedy film “The Secret Door”which is ideal to watch today or tomorrow in your favorite movie theater.

The plot centers on young Paul Carpenter, who accidentally becomes the new intern at the mysterious London firm JW Wells & Co, where he realizes that his bosses are unconventional.. Paul shares an office with Sophie Pettingel, an outstanding student destined for senior management.

Charismatic villains Humphrey Wells, CEO of the company, and manager Dennis Tanner are disrupting the world of magic by applying modern corporate strategies to ancient mystical practices.

When Sophie is booked into the Casualty Department, Paul is cajoled by CEO Humphrey Wells into searching for the most powerful and coveted item in the world: The Portable Door..

Paul’s dark and dangerous mission will take him from the depths of a goblin-infested basement to the peaks of the Himalayas, and everywhere possible.. In the search for him around the world, Paul will go from being a naive boy passionate about his work to a young man about to save the world and the woman he loves. But to achieve his destiny, Paul will have to confront even those he trusts and sabotage the most insidious and evil plan to ever threaten humanity.

The secret door

(The poortable door)

The Jeffrey Walker.

Con Patrick Gibson, Christoph Waltz, Sam Neill, Miranda Otto, Sophie Wilde, Rachel House.

Australia, 2023.

