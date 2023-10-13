Julia is 23 years old and comes from Cádiz. She is one step away from fulfilling her dream in music and she wants La Voz to be the gateway to what she has always dreamed of.

The talent chose a Lady Gaga song for tonight, and gave it her all on stage, although she had to wait until the end to see one of the coaches’ chairs turn around.

Malú was the coach who pressed the button: “You were nervous, I think you have a privileged voice,” she noted.

“There is a second of your performance that allowed me to see your true voice, and that is why I am very proud to have turned around,” the coach explained.

And Julia was shaking, but she managed to get into The Voice. !! Congratulations!! I’m sure she has a lot of potential and that Malú is going to get the best out of her.