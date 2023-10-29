The world we live in is largely the result of the conflicts that marked the development of World War II and the Cold War. The echo of those more than five decades currently resonates from a geostrategic, social and economic point of view, but, above all, lasts if we stick to technology and science. And these two disciplines experienced monumental development during this recent historical period.

What happened to semiconductors during World War II wonderfully illustrates the impact that conflicts between great powers have on the development of technology. “The atomic bomb may have ended the war, but radar won the war.” Ignacio Mártil has chosen this quote from Lee Alvin DuBridge, the director of the MIT Radiation Laboratory between 1940 and 1946, to anticipate in the first pages of his book, ‘Radar in the history of the 20th century’, the crucial role of this ingenuity in the resolution of this war.

However, and here comes the really revealing part, it was the transition from thermionic valves to transistors that allowed British and American scientists to refine the performance of their radar enough to significantly outperform the device of the same type that they had. Nazi Germany. From that moment semiconductors launched a dizzying race whose goal still seems to be far away. Eight decades ago they made a big difference and today they shape a strategic industry that the great powers are willing to defend at any price.

The tension between the great powers encourages technical and scientific development

The technology linked to integrated circuits was by no means the only one that experienced rapid progress during World War II and the decades that followed. Computers, telecommunications, aeronautics and nuclear physics are some of the technological and scientific disciplines that developed the most during the Cold War.

The struggle between the US and the Soviet Union from the end of the Second World War in 1945 until the dissolution of the USSR in 1991 led to both countries They dedicated a good part of their resources to the development of its technological, scientific and military capabilities. His strategy was very similar to the one currently adopted by the great powers with the US, China and Russia at the helm.

American war correspondent HDS Greenway dates the start of the Second Cold War on February 4, 2022

The relationship between the West and Russia changed radically after the country led by Vladimir Putin annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014. Russia’s military intervention in Syria and the much more recent and still ongoing war in Ukraine have not made it any different. something that will increase the abyss that separates Russia from the Western alliance led by the US. After the annexation of Crimea there was no consensus about whether or not a new cold war had begun, but today, barely a decade later, it is reasonable to accept that we are mired in a New Cold War, or a Second Cold War, in which the US and Europe on one side, and China and Russia on the other, dispute control of the world order.

Some analysts, such as John Sawers, former head of MI6, or Igor Zevelev, member of the Wilson Center, argue that the current moment is even more dangerous and unpredictable than the Cold War. What there is no doubt is that we are living through an extremely turbulent period in which global instability is rampant. American war correspondent Hugh David Scott Greenway, who works for The Washington Post, Time Life and The Boston Globe, dates the start of the Second Cold War to February 4, 2022 because it was the day Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping made a joint statement to formalize the alliance of their two nations.

If we stick to science and technology, which is what interests us most at Xataka, we can observe that there is a very evident parallel between the rapid development experienced by the disciplines that the United States and the Soviet Union considered strategic during the Cold War and what that we are witnessing today. Semiconductors deeply condition the technological, scientific and military development of the great powers, and the US, China and Russia are determined to prevail in this area at any cost.

Semiconductors deeply condition the technological, scientific and military development of the great powers

However, there are other areas that have a strategic role not only for these three countries, but also for Europe, Japan, South Korea or India, among other states or coalitions that are also running to avoid being left behind. Artificial intelligence, quantum communications and quantum computers are receiving financial support coming from the public institutions of some of these unprecedented countries, which invites us to predict that in the coming years they will experience a development that we can hardly foresee now.

At the end of July 2022, the US Congress approved the allocation of no less than $280 billion to the country’s scientific and technological development. On the other hand, the European ‘Chips Act’ directive will mobilize 43 billion euros to put the Old Continent on the world map of integrated circuits.

China is about to pump $41 billion into its lithography equipment manufacturers to develop its own extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines. And Russia is going to invest $38 billion over the next six years to strengthen its chip industry. These are just some of the economic allocations intended for the development of science and technology managed by the great powers, but they clearly illustrate what we are talking about.

