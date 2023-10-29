The Mexican government has sent 15,000 soldiers to Acapulco, the best-known city in the Mexican state of Guerrero, on the country’s Pacific coast, to help displaced people and search for the missing after Hurricane Otis hit the city between Wednesday and Thursday . Otis has been designated a Category 5 hurricane, the highest intensity rating.

In recent days, firefighters, law enforcement and the army have recovered the bodies of 39 people. The toll has worsened in recent days: as of Friday, there were 27 confirmed deaths. Many of the victims have not yet been identified. It is not yet clear how many are missing: many families have lost contact with their loved ones due to interrupted connections. The army is digging through the debris of the buildings following reports from families and acquaintances of people who have not yet been traced.

In Acapulco, where almost 800 thousand people live, many buildings were significantly damaged: roofs were blown off, walls collapsed, and some buildings were knocked down by the wind which reached a speed of 266 kilometers per hour. Most of the roads are still flooded and there is mud everywhere. According to estimates from the state of Guerrero, more than 80 percent of buildings were damaged by the force of the hurricane. About 200 patients from the Rosa Icela Rodrìguez hospital were transferred due to damage to the facility. Strong winds also tore street lamps and power line pylons from the ground.

In the city center the streets were cleared of fallen plants and damaged cars. The telecommunications network has been partially restored: the authorities have made charging stations available to allow people to charge their smartphones. In the peripheral areas, however, there is still chaos. Many people, still without water and food, walked for kilometers in the mud to reach the few shops that remained open. In some cases, thefts of food and basic necessities were committed.

The arrival of the army and other aid from other Mexican states was complicated because Acapulco was almost completely isolated. Especially on the first day of the hurricane it was impossible to move due to the strong winds. It has never happened before that a Category 5 hurricane has made landfall on the Pacific coast of Mexico and in general it is rare for hurricanes to remain Category 5 even when they approach the coast, because they usually weaken as they pass over shallower seabeds. deep. The Mexican government has promised to continue sending aid and to restore electricity as soon as possible throughout the city and not just in the central areas.