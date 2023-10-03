The Seven Warlords of the Sea shared a very striking peculiarity that defined their role in the series.

The Original Shichibukai shared a very interesting characteristic that Oda knew how to use with great creativity.

One Piece has been characterized by the variety of villains and organizations that have been introduced in the series. over the years, as these individuals have been crucial to the development of the Straw Hats in each arc, a clear example of this being the Seven Warlords of the Seaone of the most feared and powerful groups in One Piece.

The Shichibukai or Seven Warlords of the Sea were a group of prominent pirates created by the World Government to preserve their interests and continue to maintain control through this organization, because in exchange for their services, all the crimes that weighed on its members would be forgiven as well as their rewards.

It is well known that The Shichibukai were also known as “the government dogs.”, since they were at the mercy of the Gorosei despite not respecting them and not having the same ideals. However, this group of pirates shared a very interesting characteristic that defined his role in the series and what these represented for the World Government.

The original Shichibukai are named after animals

Eiichiro Oda has been very creative and insightful in approaching every detail of One Piecesince the mangaka has introduced some clues at first glance that could explain the role and involvement of the most relevant characters in the series, as is the case of the original Shichibukaiwho had an interesting characteristic that confirmed the meaning and true purpose they had for the World Government.

And it is that This group of fearsome and powerful pirates played a very important role in One Piece before the time jumpsince they gave them a small taste of what awaited them. Straw Hats in their next adventures, since the first to appear in an epic way was Dracule Mihawk, who humiliated Zoro in the Baratie, and later the other members of this organization appeared in each arc, making it difficult for the Mugiwara to ascend, being crucial for the development of Luffy and company.

This is not the only role or characteristic that the Shichibukai originals in the series, since this group had a specific detail, well, the vast majority, except Jinbe, are named after animalswhich could match your skills and appearance.

However, this peculiarity that they shared the original Shichibukai were named after animalshad a deeper meaning, since represented their status as “pawns” of the World Government, being seen by these individuals as simple animals. This is a very interesting detail with a double meaning that Oda showed through this pirate organization.

Likewise, while these animal names could represent the Shichibukai’s obedience to the World Government, from their perspective, they also imply that they are not perfect tools, as many of these pirates They could never be controlled by this organizationsince they always went against them, challenging them at all times, despite being at their disposal, which clearly indicates that These “pawns” never bowed before the World Nobles.

Notably The World Government from the beginning created this group with an animal themethis being a double meaning detail that Oda used insightfully to represent this organization, since They were “pawns” of the World Nobleswho have been characterized by dominating and enslaving others, since they tend to see them as inferior.

Obviously, due to the constant rebellions that arose among the Shichibukai against the World Governmentand added to the request of Nerfertari Cobra in the Levely, they chose to dissolve this group, giving way to the creation of the Seraphim, who are the clones of the Seven Warlords of the Sea those who can control at their mercy.

