The Baldur’s Gate 3 team has shown a deep passion for what they have built and thanks to this, the game has turned out the way it has. The GOTY hopeful has dedicated professionals, including a D&D fan who has told his amazing story.

The narrative within Baldur’s Gate 3 It is one of the great pillars that supports the game and one of the points that has most amazed its players. The possibilities are enormous and thanks to that essence of Dungeons and Dragons we can experience a multitude of variants in our game.

Of course, this great result obtained is due to the work of the screenwriters of Baldur’s Gate 3. Today we have been able to learn the story of one of them, the designer and writer of Baldur’s GateJames Ohlen, who in an interview with Rock, Paper, Shotgun has revealed his origins.

Ohlen worked at BioWare before joining Larian Studios, so he has been in the saga for a long time, but his career within the world of Dungeons and Dragons covers much more. The screenwriter revealed that He had dedicated more than 20,000 hours to the popular game.

“I think when BioWare hired me, I had done 20,000 hours of dungeon mastering. It was ridiculous. I owe a lot to D&D. My friendships, my career, my mental stability,” said the protagonist of the interview.

Experience at the service of Baldur’s Gate 3

Before joining the developer, he was a manager of a comic store, which allowed him to organize high-profile sessions with a large number of clients and players: “didn’t really have much life outside of Dungeons & Dragons during the ’90s”he pointed out.

His experience caught the attention of BioWare’s co-founder, who encouraged him to use the stories in his folders full of character and world-building notes for the games in the series; which helped a lot in the development… “All the characters had personalities that I already knew,” acknowledged the developer.

Interestingly, from those same folders emerged characters like Minsc and Boo who appear within Baldur’s Gate 3. And fans of the saga will recognize fellow wizard Edwin and Baldur’s Gate 2 antagonist Jon Irenicus, who also emerged from the tabletop campaigns. by Ohlen.

Of course, this is a sign of the passion of Running Studios for his work. Last week we told you how a Baldur’s Gate 3 sound designer learned to forge alone so he could create realistic metallic sounds for the game.

