Suara.com – Scottish Prime Minister Humza Yousaf said his two in-laws were currently trapped in the Gaza Strip, an enclave of Palestinian territory that is currently being bombarded by Israel.

Nadia El Nakla, Yousaf’s wife, is from Palestine. It is known that Nadia’s parents were visiting their relatives in Gaza when Hamas decided to launch a general attack which shocked and left Israel in disarray.

“As you know, my wife is Palestinian. My father and mother, my in-laws who live in Dundee, Scotland are visiting Gaza and are currently trapped there. I am worried,” said Yousaf.

Humza Yousaf was officially elected as First Minister of Scotland, a position equivalent to prime minister, on Tuesday (28/3/2023). He became the first Muslim to lead Scotland. (AFP)

Yousaf, Scotland’s first Muslim prime minister, said his father-in-law’s mother lived in the Gaza Strip. Her two in-laws went to Gaza to visit the 93 year old woman.

The Israeli government, Yousaf explained, had ordered his two in-laws to leave because Gaza would be destroyed.

“Despite the British Foreign Office’s best efforts, nothing can guarantee that my in-laws can leave Gaza safely,” said Yousaf, who had previously made a statement condemning Hamas attacks on Israel.

Yousaf, a Pakistani politician, said he and his wife continue to worry about the fate of their parents.

“We couldn’t sleep, we kept checking our cellphones. When our messages were sent, we were waiting for a reply,” he continued.

Previously it was reported that Israel had declared war on Hamas, the de facto ruler of the Gaza Strip. Since Sunday, Israel has deployed warplanes to bombard Gaza.

The attack was carried out by Israel after Hamas held a sudden general attack on October 7. About 900 Israeli civilians and soldiers were killed in the attack. Hundreds of Israelis, civilian and military, are now being held captive in Gaza.

As a result of Israeli bombing, more than 700 people died in Gaza. Israel said it would immediately launch an attack on Gaza using ground troops in the near future.