Awareness, the science fiction film made in Spain, is now available on Prime Video and we have been able to talk to its protagonists

It is now available on Prime Video, Awarenessthe long-awaited original Spanish science fiction film directed by Daniel Benmayor (Xtremo, Tracers, Bruc) and starring Carlos Scholz (Toy Boy, Fair: The Darkest Light), Pedro Alonso (Money Heist, The Ministry of Time) , María Pedraza (Toy Boy, Élite), Óscar Jaenada (Operación Marea Negra, Hernán) and Lela Loren (American Gods, Altered Carbon).

Awareness was presented before its premiere at the Sitges Fantasy Film Festival and is available in more than 240 countries and territories as part of the Prime subscription.

On the occasion of its premiere in cinemascomics we were able to speak with its director Daniel Benmayor, and its protagonists Carlos Scholz, Pedro Alonso, María Pedraza and Óscar Jaenada who told us about what viewers can expect with Awareness. Daniel Benmayor told us that the film is not just a science fiction and action film, but an interesting journey and contemporary concepts with which to debate. Something that all its protagonists agreed on. On the other hand, Pedro Alonso and Carlos Scholz tell us about the father and son relationship that their characters have in the film.

You can watch the interviews below

In Awareness the audience will meet Ian (Scholz), a rebellious teenager who lives with his father (Alonso) on the margins of society. They survive on small scams thanks to Ian’s extraordinary ability to project visual illusions into the minds of others. After losing control over his powers in public, two opposing sides begin to pursue him. In fleeing from him, Ian will have to decide on which side he is going to fight the war in which he has been forced to participate.

