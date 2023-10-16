The school in Arras, France, where a teacher was stabbed to death on Friday 13 October and three people were injured, was evacuated on Monday morning due to a bomb threat. The alert appeared on Monday morning on the Interior Ministry website moncommissariat.fr, and the evacuation began around 10.30am. Arras, which is located about fifty kilometers south of Lille, is home to significant communities of Muslim and Jewish people. A twenty-year-old of Chechen origin was arrested for last Friday’s attack. According to French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, there could be a link between his gesture and the situation in Palestine. After the episode, France updated the alert level on the attacks, raising it to the highest level foreseen by Vigipirate, the country’s anti-terrorism program.