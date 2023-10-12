Selebtek.suara.com – One of the reasons why the Korean drama aka drakor A Good Day to Be a Dog is popular is because of the presence of Cha Eun Woo. This member of the Astro group was appointed as the main character.

However, the drama that just aired on MBC immediately caused a stir. There is a scene of Cha Eun Woo, who plays the character Jin Seo Won, taking a shower.

In the second clip, Jin Seo Won is seen taking a shower using a shower. At that time he remembered the night he was surprised by a cute dog.

Jin Seo Won felt that this moment was seen by Han Hae Na, played by Park Gyu-young. This made him embarrassed because someone knew that he was afraid of dogs. Jin Seo Won kept thinking about it until she squeezed her bath sponge.

Jin Seo Won’s character is taking a shower (source: Naver)

Of course, this footage immediately received a response from fans. They were surprised by this scene and felt that the drama A Good Day to Be a Dog immediately showed its special scene at the beginning of the broadcast.

“Oh Lord….” wrote one viewer.

“Eunwoo gave us an unexpected treat from the start,” added another viewer.

“Is it true that he was doing this from the beginning of the episode?” another comment.

The drama A Good Day to Be a Dog tells the story of Hae Na, a teacher who has a family curse. He will turn into a dog if anyone kisses him. One day, Seo Won accidentally kissed him, which turned him into a dog.

In order for the curse to be released, Hae Na must be kissed again by Seo Won. But the problem is, Seo Won has a childhood trauma that makes him very afraid of dogs.