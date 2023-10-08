Amazon Prime Video is about to launch a series that promises to be the darkest of the season. “Romancero”, directed by Tomás Peña and written by Fernando Navarro, will premiere on November 3, 2023 on the streaming platform, and promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its intriguing mix of supernatural horror.

The plot of the series “Romancero” takes place in a desert and ruthless Andalusia, where two helpless young people, Cornelia and Jordán, become the protagonists of a terrifying odyssey. Cornelia she is a girl who has been deprived of her childhood, while Jordan is someone caught between childhood and adulthood. Together, they embark on a desperate escape, trying to escape the forces of the law, terrifying supernatural creatures, and their own inner demons.

The series takes place in a nightmarish night full of demons, witches and bloodthirsty beings. The narrative of “Romancero” is nourished by various sourcesincluding comics, gothic literature, stories of witches and ghosts, the poetry of Federico García Lorca and esotericism. All this is framed in the evocative setting of a desert and cruel Spanish south, where the topics of rural Spain coexist with supernatural elements, revenge, redemption and love.

The cast of “Romancero” has talented actors such as Ricardo Gómez, Alba Flores, Belén Cuesta, Guillermo Toledo, Sasha Cocola and Elena Matic, among others. This combination of acting talent promises to bring complex characters to life and mysterious that will immerse the viewers of the series in a dark and fascinating world.

The series has generated excitement with its official trailer and has left fans eager to learn more about this terrifying story. “Romancero” is an example of how Amazon Prime Video is betting on high-quality Spanish productions that explore diverse genres and themes.

