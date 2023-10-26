One of the most important Mexican rappers loved by the public is nothing more and nothing less than Santa Fe Clanwho has always revealed in different interviews that he has had to work very hard to be able to climb professionally and achieve everything he has done to date.

The interpreter of “I must understand” He has also been known for supporting the people who need it most. He recently told the “La Cotorrisa” podcast that thanks to his company he has been able to employ at least 300 people as barbers, tattoo artists, drivers, musicians and staff. cleaning, This is clear according to the law where each of them has medical insurance since their company has it registered.

“I have about 300 workers… Not all of them work where I am, cameramen, producers, security, there are more of them at the record label, with everything they do so that the music comes out, in the clothing store, barbers, tattoo artists, drivers,” said the Mexican rapper.

Santa Fe Clan revealed that having a company is not easy and you must have everything in order to avoid any problems.

“I have to provide insurance to everyone, I had to start realizing what a company is, how to register a company and do everything in order, with the lawyers and with my sister who keeps me there,” he said.

Finally, he also joked about the workers at his company, mentioning that he doesn’t know everyone.

“There we see her that tomorrow I’m going to work’ and I tell her: ‘No mom…, dog, where do you work?’ and that he tells me: Well with you, we…”, concluded the singer, who last September had the opportunity to sing during the fight of the Guadalajara boxer, Saúl” Canelo “Álvarez.

MF

