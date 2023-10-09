We explore how DC Comics reinvents Wesley Dodds, a classic hero with a pacifist approach in the 21st century.

Imagine a superhero who, instead of collapsing buildings or facing villains in epic battles, tries to resolve conflicts peacefully. Wesley Dodds, aka The Sandman, is here to make us rethink what it means to be a hero.

A twist that none of us saw coming: Wesley Dodds, the original Sandman, is now a pacifist. The question that hangs in the air is obvious: can a superhero be a pacifist and still be effective?

The new pacifism in cape and mask

The first issue of this new six-part miniseries from DC Comics, directed by Rob Venditti and Riley Rossmo, shows us Dodds employing a completely different approach to justice. The key is her innovative sleep gas, a creation inspired by her father’s horrific experiences during World War I. The objective? Develop a form of “human warfare” that incapacitates rather than kills.

For younger fans or those who don’t remember this character, Wesley Dodds is the original Sandman, created in 1939 by Gardner Fox and Bert Christman. Despite being overshadowed by Neil Gaiman’s more contemporary version in the 80sthis character has also enjoyed popularity in DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint, with a series called Sandman Mystery Theatre.

A journey into the unknown

The next issues promise high doses of intrigue and mystery. Not only does Dodds have to recover his stolen journal that details much deadlier formulas, but he also faces villains who know his true identity. Most intriguing of all, Wesley Dodds isn’t the only classic hero returning; He is joined by Jay Garrick as Flash and Alan Scott as Green Lantern, all under the new “The New Golden Age” banner directed by writer and former DC Comics COO Geoff Johns.

From the 30s to the present

The years have been kind to the Sandman concept, despite the character’s continued evolution. While Dodds is a hero from the Golden Age of comics, his figure was completely reimagined by Neil Gaiman in the 1980s, giving rise to a work that is a cornerstone in modern comics literature. This diversity of interpretations demonstrates the versatility and longevity of the Sandman concept.

In the midst of this resurgence of classic heroes, it is fascinating to see how DC Comics seeks to reinvent characters from its pantheon that have been somewhat forgotten. The New Golden Age initiative, led by Geoff Johns, not only seeks to revive these characters, but also wants to address deeper and more contemporary themes. With Wesley Dodds as a pacifist Sandman, the publisher shows that it is willing to explore new paths and challenge traditional expectations about what a superhero can or should be.

The dilemma of the pacifist hero

To many, the idea of ​​a pacifist superhero may seem like a contradiction. But Wesley Dodds: The Sandman challenges us to think about how we can achieve a more just world without resorting to violence. With this new bet, DC immerses itself in an ethical debate that could well extend beyond the pages of the comic.

And you, dear reader, do you think that a superhero can be a pacifist? We may find the answer in the next installments of this exciting miniseries that will be in stores from October 10, 2023. Don’t miss it, we are already impatient.