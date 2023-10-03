From Hades to Persephone, discover how Greek mythology is woven into the plot of the new season of The Sandman

Greek myths enter the scene and join the Norse legends, making the next season a true mythological feast. Ruairi O’Connorwho began filming in June, will play Orpheus, while characters such as Hades, Persephone and Eurydice were confirmed.

A walk through the underworld: Greek mythology in The Sandman

If you have not yet soaked in the magic of The Sandman, you should know that in its first season we met Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the mythical Lord of the Kingdom of Dreams. Now, in season 2, apart from Norse figures like Odin, Thor and Loki, Greek mythology will take on an unusual role. Neil Gaiman, the author of the original comic, seems to be creating a real synergy between several pantheons in this new installment.

Hades, Persephone, Eurydice and Orpheus They are not unknown names to comics fans, as they have great relevance in Sandman Special #1, titled “The Song of Orpheus.” This issue, along with volumes 4 and 7 of the original comic, will serve as the basis for this season’s plot.

The marriage between Orpheus and Eurydice, the granddaughter of Ares, and the painful journey to the Underworld in search of his beloved, are themes that will be woven into the narrative. We will not only meet Orpheus and his mission of lovebut other members of the Endless family who had not yet made their appearance in the series will also be incorporated, such as Destruction and Delirium.

The difficult journey of The Sandman to jump from cartoons to the screen

After several failed attempts, the work finally found a home on Netflix. We cannot forget that Gaiman’s masterpiece went through several studies and scripts that never came to fruition. The complexity of its narrative and its mythological elements seemed too risky to bring to film or television. There was even talk of a film in which Joseph Gordon-Levitt was involved, but the project did not come to fruition.

Now that the series has seen the light and its second season is in progress, it seems that the arduous road has been worth it. The success of the first season showed that complex themes and mythological characters have a place in contemporary entertainment. What’s more, the fact that The Sandman is diversifying its mythology in the second season shows us the trust that the streaming platform has placed in this adaptation, a trust that seems to be well founded as fans of the comic and new viewers join in. to the cult of Morpheus and company.

When will The Sandman film again?

But what about production? Well, things stopped a bit due to strikes by the writers and actors. Neil Gaiman stated on his Tumblr page: “We shot two weeks before the strikes shut it down. When the situation with SAG is resolved, I hope filming will resume”. In the time it was possible to film, scenes were captured at Durdle Door and in a cemetery in Poole, Dorset, which included a new character played by Pose star Indya Moore.

What more can we expect?

While we wait for more news about the new season, let’s not forget that Netflix is ​​preparing ‘Dead Boy Detectives’, a series set in the same universe as The Sandman and expected for next year. Its plot will be linked to the story “Season of Mists”, which will also be explored in this second season.

Given the current uncertainty surrounding production, we’ll likely have to wait until late 2024 or early 2025 for The Sandman’s return. However, with all the mythological riches to come, we’re sure it will be worth the wait.