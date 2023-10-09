The next few days are, as is usual in this type of actions, one of the most anticipated moments by all Amazon Prime users. And, as the North American giant has also accustomed us to in recent years, if we are attentive during the days before, we can also catch offers that can be even better than those we will find in the following days.

This is the case of the Samsung Galaxy S23 256 GB, which has just reached its all-time low with a 22% discount, standing at €799 compared to the usual €1,019. One of the most advanced and powerful smartphones on the planet that we can now get at an unbeatable price. We tell you all the features.

A very compact mobile

The design of this Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of its main hallmarks. We find a terminal that has dimensions of 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.69 mm. It is a very compact mobile phone that, however, does not leave aside a large number of functionalities. Furthermore, together with its weight, just 169 grams, it is a very manageable and comfortable smartphone for our daily lives.

Samsung made a very clear commitment when it came to redesigning the rear area of ​​the terminal. Specifically, the place where the camera module is located. Now, the lenses take center stage and are meticulously cared for, giving an appearance very similar to as if they were coming out of the casing itself. Being one of the main differentiating elements with which we can identify it from the first moment.

This Galaxy S23 has three cameras on the back: A main camera with a 50 megapixel sensor with a size of 1/1.56”. In addition to a telephoto with a 10 megapixel sensor and a size of 1/3.94”. And a wide angle that incorporates a 12 megapixel sensor with a size of 1/2’55”.

Panel Super AMOLED

On the screen we find a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED panel that offers us a Full HD+ resolution. The main novelty is found in its refresh rate. Thanks to the technology incorporated by Samsung called 120Hz Super Smooth, the screen allows you to work at frequencies from 48 to 120Hz. Offering the user everything they need based on the use that is being made of the terminal at all times, but always maintaining great energy efficiency that allows the useful life of its battery to be extended to the maximum without harming the experience of the terminal.

Inside we find a second generation Snapdragon 8, providing us with excellent performance to move all types of applications, games and even large files. Furthermore, one of the comments that most of its users have shared has been precisely its ability to dissipate heat when it has to perform at its maximum, avoiding any problem of overheating in daily use, regardless of the outside temperature. that we meet.

In this case, Amazon has reduced both the 128GB and 256GB versions. However, it is the latter that is the most profitable today. While in the base model it has obtained a reduction of 8%, reaching €759. In the 256 GB version we find a reduction of 22%, as we have previously mentioned, reaching its historical minimum until reaching €799.