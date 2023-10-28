The British operator is about to close the sale of its Spanish subsidiary to the investment group Zegona. The operation will be closed with a valuation of 5.1 billion and could be the prelude to a new revolution in the telecommunications sector in Spain. José Miguel García, former CEO of Jazztel and of Euskaltel He is in all the pools to be part of the group’s future operation.

It is a matter of days before Vodafone closes its chapter in Spain after 22 years of operation in our country. Initially established as Airtel In 1994, the company has been suffering from competitive pressure from its rivals for several years and in the last year it once again reduced its income by around 7%. In no man’s land and with the merger of Orange and MásMóvil about to close, the operator decided to value its Spanish subsidiary and it seems that the chapter is close to coming to an end. As published by Bloomberg, next week Zegona could announce the acquisition of the company for a valuation that will exceed 5,000 million euros.

Zegona’s shares have been suspended on the London Stock Exchange for weeks after announcing interest in acquiring the company and everything indicates that the investment group will finance the entire operation with debt. Although there are other buyers interested in Vodafone and that the terms of the agreement are not closed, the sector assumes that next week the operation could be definitively closed, completely changing the telecommunications sector in Spain.

What can we expect from the new Vodafone by Zegona?

We must not forget that Zegona has carried out two important operations in Spain. Initially it landed on the Asturian operator TV cable which was later acquired by Euskatel, a company where he was also one of the main shareholders. The teleco was later acquired by MásMóvil. In the last process, Euskatel was led by José Miguel García, former CEO of Jazztel and architect of the company’s success, which managed to place it at the top before being acquired by Orange in 2016. During García’s management at Euskaltel, the company did not It only improved its numbers, it also launched Virgin Telco on the market with a notable impact on the sector. It must be taken into account that Zegona was founded by former Virgin Media executives.

Sector sources suggest that the former CEO of Jazztel and Euskatel could have an important role in the operation. «If Vodafone closes the operation with Zegona and García is in charge, we will have a new DIGI competing with greater commercial aggressiveness. They recognize

Be that as it may, in a matter of days we will clear up doubts and Vodafone has more non-binding offers on the table. Warburg Pincus, Apax and Apollo Global are also interested in the operation and the operator will always choose the highest offer. What we must also not fail to mention is that the telecommunications sector has experienced a devaluation of your assets in Europe worthy of mention. Only the purchase of ONO by Vodafone in 2014 was 7.2 billion. Nine years later the sum of both companies will barely exceed 5,000 million.