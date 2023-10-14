The country acts in the face of the drop in sales of video games in physical format…

The physical format "eats" the digital format in the video game industry

There are those who say that The physical market has its days numbered in the video game industry. The digital sector has been eating up a large part of sales in recent years and there are more and more signs that indicate that physical games will end up disappearing, especially now that digital services are gaining weight, as is the case with Xbox Game Pass in recent years, or Ubisoft+which will now add Activision Blizzard games.

In the case of the United States the signs are greater. Yesterday it was announced that The largest retailer in the United States, Best Buy, is preparing to stop stocking physical media such as movies and series in both DVD and Blu-ray formats. If true, as The Digital Bits reports, at the end of the first quarter of 2024 it would be impossible to find these products in the retailer’s stores.

As if that were not enough, Josh Fairhurst, CEO of Limited Run Games, a game publisher, has confessed to having heard that Walmart, another large US retailer, will soon stop selling physical Xbox gamesalthough it is most likely that more cuts will be made in the future that could affect other platforms such as PlayStation or Nintendo.

I would expect to see this trend continue in 2024. I’ve heard rumblings that Wal-Mart is dropping physical Xbox games soon, and I have to imagine further cuts to physical gaming sections will be made as we get deeper into next year. https://t.co/iKIEaDEGmf — Josh Fairhurst (@LimitedRunJosh) October 12, 2023

The games would stop being sold in stores in the future

While is true that Sony later acted by launching PlayStation Plus Extra and Premiumwhich offers a catalog of digital games to its subscribers, Nintendo remains firm in the physical format although it also sells its games in digital format through its console’s eShop. However, fewer and fewer players are purchasing physical products, which puts their future in danger.

From Ubisoft they trust in the “collector’s edition market” since there are many who love to fill their shelves with games or have special editions of their most beloved sagas, while there are still many friends and family who purchase games as gifts. Nevertheless, The disappearance of certain products in stores is a great sign of the possible fate of games in physical format…

