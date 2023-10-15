Transgender celebrity Lucinta Luna revealed her sad story when she gave advice to Boy William.

He asked Boy William to spend time on his family rather than focusing on his career.

“This time I’m not joking. “I want to advise you, so you can spend time together with the family,” he said when giving advice to Boy, quoted from Boy William’s Instagram account, Sunday (15/10/2023).

Lucinta Luna then revealed her difficult times when she was kicked out by her family and was not accepted in society.

“You can imagine me, being thrown out, being called social trash, a disgrace to the family. The neighbors were calling me names, looking for hard money, I was becoming a trash,” said Lucinta Luna,

“Who’s asking for help here and there? I don’t have a cellphone,” he complained again.

From this bitter experience, Lucinta Luna warned Boy William not to always focus on money.

This celebrity whose real name is Muhammad Fatah asked Boy William to prioritize his family over his career.

“Here I speak as your brother, as long as you have a family who loves you. “Don’t waste your time, love your family more than money,” he explained.

Boy William, who heard Lucinta Luna’s complaints, could only nod.

This upload was then commented on by many netizens. Many people appreciate Lucinta Luna’s positive message to Boy William.

“In this part, what Lucinta said is true that time is more expensive than money,” said one netizen.

“I’ve felt it, no money, no love, I understand why Lucinta lives her best version of life, I don’t think it’s bad…” said another.

“Don’t look at who is talking, but listen to what is being said. This time I agree with Sis Lucinta Luna…” said another.