She won the Games in Calgary, Albertville and Lillehammer, and died in Moscow after serious heart problems. At the end of your career you had admitted the use of doping

Russian biathlon and cross-country skiing trio-Olympian Anfisa Reztsova has died at the age of 58. Last spring she was hospitalized for a heart attack and her ex-husband, Leonid Reztsov, revealed that she had been in intensive care in Moscow since October 15 due to worsening conditions.

The carreer

—

Gold at the 1988 Olympic Games in Calgary in the cross-country skiing relay with the USSR, in the 1990/91 season she switched to biathlon and won gold medals at the Olympic Games in Albertville 1992 and Lillehammer 1994. She also became a three-time champion of world of cross-country skiing (1985, 1987, 1999).

The confession

—

In 2009 Reztsova admitted to having used doping at the end of her career through blood transfusions and had not ruled out having been doped, without her knowledge, by Soviet doctors. She had passed on her great passion for sport to two of her daughters: Daria Virolainen, who has been competing for Finland since last autumn, and Kristina Reztsova, both high-level biathletes. When her eldest daughter was accused of treason for Finnish naturalization in autumn 2022, her mother defended her: “Daria has Finnish citizenship and the right to represent the country. Someone with little intelligence can call her a traitor, I support my daughter.” Reztsova will be buried on Tuesday in Moscow.

October 22, 2023 (modified October 22, 2023 | 10:28)

