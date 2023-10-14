In Ukraine, an offensive by the Russian army has been underway against the city of Avdiivka, in the east of the country, for five days. Avdiivka is about 20 kilometers from Donetsk, the capital of the region of the same name, and since 2014 it has been on the front line of the eastern territories managed by separatists supported by Russia and then annexed to the country with the farce referendums of a year ago: the city is a industrial center and has strategic importance because it is an access route to Donetsk, but also symbolic because for many years it has represented a symbol of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion. If Russia were to conquer it, it would be able to advance the front line of the fighting to its advantage, moving closer to larger cities such as Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.

Avdiivka. We are holding our ground. It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end. We must all remember this. Photo: Oleg Palchyk pic.twitter.com/X1vV9CMUAW — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) October 12, 2023

The siege on Adviivka is the most significant Russian attack after months in which Ukraine carried out its counteroffensive in the south of the country and in the Bakhmut area, which lies further north. The city was hit with bombings that destroyed many residential buildings and ground attacks. Vitaliy Barabash, head of the local military administration, told Ukrainian television that the Russians have “substantial reserves of troops and equipment” and are “shooting using everything they have.” Barabash added that the Russians are trying to surround Adviivka to isolate it: currently there are Russian outposts to the north, east and south of the city. Among the buildings involved in the fighting there is also the hospital. On Friday, one civilian was killed and several others injured.

During a meeting of the UN Security Council, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said that “Russian troops have switched to active combat practically along the entire front line for several days now” and that for this reason the Ukrainian counteroffensive “can be considered finished”.

Adviivka, however, is not an easy objective to conquer, because being very close to Donbass it has been protected by a series of military fortifications for years. The city’s large coal factory has been transformed into a fortress protected by trenches and bunkers and is used as a base by Ukrainian soldiers. The Ukrainian army is also responding to the Russian attack with air and ground bombing. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said he was confident that Ukrainian forces would be able to repel the Russian attack.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a respected American research center, completely surrounding Adviivka would require the Russians to deploy a greater force than they currently do.

In addition to Adviivka, the Russians are also attacking Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region, and other fighting has continued in other areas of the country. The Ukrainian military said on Friday it had blown up a railway line that lies in Russian-occupied territories in the south and attacked a Russian ship in the Black Sea.