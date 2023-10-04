On Wednesday, a Russian court sentenced Marina Ovsyannikova, the journalist who protested live on television against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March 2022, to eight years and six months in prison for having “voluntarily spread false information about the Russian armed forces”. .

Ovsyannikova is 45 years old and had been working for years as a journalist for the Russia 1 television channel. On March 14, 2022, about three weeks after the start of the war in Ukraine, she intervened during a broadcast to show a sign with the words, in Russian and English: «No to war, stop to war. Don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you.” She was arrested the next day, and released shortly after.

The charges for which she was convicted relate to a protest in July 2022, when Ovsyannikova displayed some signs near the headquarters of the Russian government in which she defined President Vladimir Putin as a “murderer” and his soldiers as “fascists”. Ovsyannikova was arrested again in August, but in October of the same year she fled to France together with her daughter: the trial against her was in fact held in absentia.