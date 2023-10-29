Since online gaming companies decided to introduce bonuses, the market has literally been revolutionized. Although many consider these mechanisms to be a simple marketing strategy, in reality we are talking about an element that goes far beyond this logic. Bonuses and extras, in fact, raise the quality of the player’s gaming experience, opening new doors and new opportunities, and this also happens with some MMOs.

Naturally, the platforms that use them achieve an important result: they increase the conversion rate and loyalty, attracting players with a factor that benefits both. So let’s analyze the importance and impact of bonuses in online games.

The advantages of online bonuses in MMOs

As mentioned, bonuses have a number of important advantages. First, they give players the chance to test out some different features of a game without having to spend any money. In summary, they represent a good option to familiarize yourself with that video game and its dynamics, without investing your finances.

Bonuses can also be an incentive to play more on a certain platform. This happens for example with some online MMOs, which assign special bonuses if the player exceeds a certain amount of hours, or if he decides to dedicate himself to some special missions that require connecting for several days in a row. Secondly, such bonuses sometimes aim to promote new features of the games, encouraging users to try them.

The bonuses can be seen as a real loyalty reward, therefore a form of recognition that the game awards to the most passionate players. A factor that not only encourages players to remain active on the platform in question, but also creates a strong sense of belonging and an emotional bond that is difficult to dissolve. Fortunately, today there are several MMOs that have decided to apply this strategy for the benefit of users.

To give an example, Steam has decided to celebrate its 20th birthday by providing a series of bonuses in various games, including the well-known MMORPG Rift.

Not just MMOs: bonuses in the world of online gambling

Not just MMOs, because bonuses represent a peculiar characteristic also belonging to other niches, especially when it comes to online gambling. Digital gaming rooms, in fact, have always adopted this strategy, with results that have set the standard.

It should also be added that extras are now very widespread even on platforms that allow users to play with cryptocurrencies. There are even blogs that have pages dedicated to casino crypto bonusas in the case of free spins, instant rakeback over a specific period of time, top-ups as a percentage of the deposit and much more.

Welcome bonuses are the most frequent of all, and are often linked to the first cash deposit made by the player into their account. Free spins or free spins, for example, are often included in this package of extras. Other times online casinos also present bonuses linked to specific events and with a time limit, which can vary based on the platform that activates them.