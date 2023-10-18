On designated sales days there is a lot of movement, but for several years there is a firm that does not miss the event and is quite aggressive with its offers: Lefant, which sells quite a few robot vacuum cleaners on Amazon and which returned on the last Prime Day succeed.

He did it because he left his Lefant M210 for only 99 euros, so it became one of the cheapest models of that day, and also one that It accumulates enough reviews on Amazon to be confident in its performance, no less than 15,000 in totaland up.

Now it costs exactly the same again, so you have another opportunity to buy it for 99 euros and with free shipping, an ideal opportunity especially for those who have never had a robot vacuum cleaner and want to know if it would really be useful to them or not.

This app-controlled robot vacuum cleaner has a very competitive price, 2,000 Pa of power and also compatibility with virtual assistants like Alexa.

It is quite complete despite its price, with 2000 Pa of suction power, application and also compatibility with virtual assistants like Alexaso if you have a smart speaker at home you will be able to activate and deactivate it with voice commands.

The tank is 500 ml in capacity, so it has enough space for you to go through the house several times before having to empty it. Obviously, if you have one or more pets, those 500 ml may fill up with hair much faster, although if you have them it is always advisable to have a robot vacuum cleaner, for pure convenience.

The autonomy reaches, according to the brand, 120 minutes, although if the vacuum intensity is turbo it may be slightly less.

Unlike what low-cost models usually do, it does not have random navigation but rather maps your house and optimizes the route to make it more efficient, so clearly and despite its price we are talking about a robot that aspires to something more.

Shipping, as is usually the case with this type of purchase from Amazon, is free regardless of whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not, although if you have one, delivery is greatly accelerated and you can receive it in just 24 or 48 hours, depending on the area of ​​the country in which you live.

