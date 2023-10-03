Having children has become quite a feat in our country. As we have told in Magnet throughout numerous articles, we are witnessing the perfect storm for few births. There are various factors that explain this low birth rate: not having job stability, the lack of conciliation policies, unemployment, economic insecurity, the increase in the cost of living and housing, the aging of the population and the loss of power. purchasing.

All these economic and social conditions are reshaping the aspirations of young people. And some have already begun to create a new normal, a new concept of family: DINKS (Double Income, No Child) couples.

What does it mean? This is a growing marriage trend in which two people live together or are married and work full time but have no plans to start a family. In most cases, DINK couples have chosen not to have children to focus on their careers and financial stability. That is, more than a condition, it is a lifestyle focused on quality of life. As a result of not having children, these couples have much more disposable income.

In the United States, one in five people do not plan to have children in the future. The same phenomenon is occurring in Spain. The country has experienced a growth in this type of couples. According to data from the INE, the number of homes under this model has grown by 50,000 in the last five years and now totals 2.8 million throughout Spain, 15%.

A trend on TikTok. The term is not new, but the TikTok platform has helped fuel the trend. The DINK hashtag accumulates millions of views and more and more videos showing the lifestyle of married couples without children are gaining ground on the social network. The account @engelthang is an example of this: she gained almost 100,000 followers by publishing “dink vlogs” of her and her husband. We don’t have kids to feed, but we have a lot of money to spend on treats,” she says in a video with more than 1.5 million likes.

In other videos, couples brag about their trips around the world, their huge houses, a routine that consists of playing video games all day if they want, or their extravagant steak dinners and premium sushi.

The motives. The tendency to prioritize these other aspects before being mothers or fathers seems to be global. The US has registered a considerable increase in this population, as data from the Census Bureau suggests that from 1976 to 2016 the number of adults living without children increased by 19%. Of course, not all DINKs are DINKs by choice: fertility rates have been declining in the US.

The same thing happens in Spain. At Magnet we have told how the country has seen how the birth rate has decreased considerably over recent years, reducing the number of babies born to 51,929 in the first two months of 2023, according to data from the INE. This means that, currently, in our country the average is 1.23 children per woman, the sixth lowest rate in Europe.

The advantages. These couples eliminate the costs of food, clothing and education associated with raising one or more children from the equation, giving them the possibility of using it for other purposes. One study suggests that women without children have the highest net worth among their peers of both sexes with children. And in addition to greater financial stability, you get more flexibility and freedom. By not having to take care of the children, these couples have more free time to dedicate to hobbies, sports, trips, classes or projects, allowing them to enjoy, in some way, a more relaxed life.

The cost of having a child. We must keep in mind that life is now more expensive than 20 years ago and that also affects raising children. According to Raisin’s study, the responsibilities associated with parenting have increased and today the cost of having a child from birth to emancipation is 309,381 euros: 10,610 euros for the first year and 4,592 euros after the age of 24.

Add your dog. But the trend doesn’t end there. Another phenomenon with the same philosophy is gaining ground. The DINKWAD: “Double income, no children and a dog.” In essence, couples who, instead of investing in offspring, have turned their paternal instincts into being masters of a pet. “GOALS. Human children? BLEGH. Dog? A THOUSAND TIMES YES,” reads a comment on TikTok. As we have told in Magnet, the number of dogs and cats as pets has grown in recent decades. More than 48 million American households have a dog. And in Spain there are now more dogs than children.

It’s a generational thing. The American Pet Products Association reports that this generation between 18 and 35 years old represents 35% of all people who have one in the US. People who have ended up finding comfort and stability in these new “furry children”, after experiencing a series of economic setbacks during this last decade. In the end, instability is part of the equation.

