What does Boromir have to do with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series? The following theory is really interesting.

There is a theory about Boromir in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Prime Video series introduces us to an original location known as the Southern Lands. But his presence in Middle-earth proves tragically ephemeral. This humble region has the misfortune of occupying the coveted terrain that Sauron covets. And soon the Southlands are transformed into Mordor.

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It concludes with the Southlanders displaced from their homes. But Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) drops a strong hint about his future by announcing Pelargir as his next destination. In the future of JRR Tolkien’s saga, Pelargir becomes a great port of Gondor. Which means that the Southlanders moving westward could represent the first step toward the founding of Gondor. But what does all this have to do with the character Boromir?

The origin of the lineage of the Stewards of Gondor

Curiously, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also features Bronwyn as an accidental leader. Once the Orcs of Adar attack, Bronwyn becomes the de facto leader of the inhabitants of the Southlands. And, after a failed attempt to delegate those responsibilities to Halbrand, the first season concludes with Bronwyn taking the reins again. The former healer seems destined to become the designated leader of Pelargir. The official formation of Gondor will only occur when Elendil arrives in Middle-earth after the destruction of Númenor. And that is where the figure of Boromir could come in. A character we met in Peter Jackson’s trilogy.

Despite his lack of Númenórean ancestry, It seems likely that Elendil and his sons recognized the existing leadership of Pelargir by granting Bronwyn a high position of nobility in Gondor, which would then pass to Theo and his descendants.. It is one of these noble houses that later becomes the Stewards of Gondor in the absence of a true king. And this line continues until Denethor II and his sons, Boromir and Faramir. Thus, Bronwyn from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power could be part of a lineage that includes the member of the Fellowship of the Ring played by Sean Bean.