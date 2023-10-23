Is it possible to see Frodo in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? One theory of the series is linked to Tolkien’s great character.

There is a theory about Frodo in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Prime Video series features the Pelosos, ancestors of the Hobbits yet to settle in the Shire and have it as their permanent residence. Although the first season of the fantasy television series offers no explicit clues to a direct connection between the Hairballs and the Hobbits of the Fellowship of the Ring, there are subtle details that suggest Nori Brandybuck could be an elder of the Baggins.

The most obvious similarity between Nori and the protagonists of JRR Tolkien’s novels lies in their shared personality traits compared to other hobbits. Bilbo and Frodo developed, or perhaps already possessed, a curiosity and adventurous spirit that other hobbits looked upon with disapproval.. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power places Nori in the same situation. We are talking about a kind of Hobbit that is too curious, perceived by society as a troublemaker who interferes too much with the “greats” of Middle-earth. In addition to his desire for exploration, Nori also shares the Baggins’ bravery, loyalty, and secret heroism. Qualities that are considered foreign to both Hairy People and Hobbits in general.

The connections between the Pelosos and the Hobbits

Prime Video

The series leaves little room for doubt that the parallels between Nori and the Baggins are intentional. The relevant question is whether Prime Video simply copied JRR Tolkien’s “rural savior of Middle-earth” formula or whether The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power attempts to subtly establish Nori as a distant ancestor of the future Baggins lineage. From a canon perspective, a biological connection is plausible. When the Pelosos settled in the Shire, they mixed with the Stoors and the Fallohides. They thus gave rise to new families, surnames and clans. The possibility that Nori Brandybuck’s bloodline reached Bilbo and Frodo is actually feasible.

Following the same reasoning, Poppy from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Might Be Distantly Related to Samwise Gamyi. Just as Nori thematically reflects Bilbo and Frodo, Poppy resembles Sam’s role. He bravely supports her friend despite having serious reservations about her reckless actions. In fact, Poppy’s connection to the Fellowship of the Ring is stronger than Nori’s. Ultimately, Tolkien’s physical description of Sam gives off strong Hairy vibes. Of course, it is very likely that we will have news in the second season.